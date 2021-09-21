evergrande: Evergrande: How far will President Xi Jinping go with his crackdown on China’s real estate sector?





BEIJING: How far will President Xi Jinping go in his crackdown on the Chinese real estate sector?

The issue suddenly became urgent on trading desks around the world. After months of treating the crisis of indebted developer China Evergrande Group as largely contained, investors rushed on Monday to assess the risk that Xi would miscalculate as he tries to curb excesses in the Chinese real estate market without derailing the ‘economy.

The resulting market turmoil could increase pressure on Chinese leaders to slow down policy tightening, or at least take action to limit the fallout. Goldman Sachs Group Inc analysts have called on authorities to send a clearer message on how they plan to prevent Evergrande from causing significant fallout in the wider economy. Citigroup Inc said officials could make an over-tightening policy error. Societe Generale SA economists attribute a probability of 30% to a hard landing.

Even though most people don’t expect Evergrande to suddenly collapse, the silence and lack of major action by policymakers panics everyone, said Ding Shuang, chief economist for Great Britain. China and North Asia at Standard Chartered Plc in Hong Kong. I expect China to at least offer verbal support soon to stabilize sentiment.

Monday’s liquidation left few risky assets untouched. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell more than 3%, led by real estate companies. The benchmarks of equities in Germany and Italy lost more than 2%, while the S&P 500 index fell 1.7% for its biggest drop in four months. The average price of rotten-rated dollar notes by Chinese borrowers fell the most in about a year. An intraday drop of nearly 12% in iron ore futures made matters worse, as did holiday closures in many Asian markets.

Chinese authorities, who recently hired advisers to investigate Evergrande, have provided no public assurances that there is a state-led plan to resolve the crisis. Official media comments largely avoided the topic, with the exception of one tabloid which said Evergrande was an isolated case and called on Western media for criticizing the Chinese economy. There has been no clear evidence that public funds entered the national stock market, as they did in March.

So far, the response has largely been limited to the People’s Bank of China, which on Friday injected 90 billion yuan net into the banking system. He added another 100 billion yuan on Saturday.

Evergrande has approximately $ 300 billion in liabilities, more than any other real estate developer in the world. It is a whale in China’s high yield dollar bond market, accounting for around 16% of banknotes in circulation. Some $ 83.5 million in interest on a five-year dollar bond matures Thursday, and failure to pay within 30 days may constitute default. Evergrande is also due to pay a 232 million yuan ($ 36 million) coupon on an onshore bond the same day.

Evergrandes stock fell as much as 19% on Monday, briefly bringing its market value to an all-time low. The title closed down 10%.

With policymakers showing no signs of easing on real estate deleveraging, the latest headlines on Evergrande likely suggest that real estate activity could deteriorate further in the absence of the government providing a clear path to a possible resolution, the authors wrote. Goldman economists led by Hui Shan in a Sunday Note.

With more than 200 offshore subsidiaries and nearly 2,000 onshore subsidiaries, Evergrande has around 2,000 billion yuan in assets, or the equivalent of 2% of China’s gross domestic product, according to Goldman Sachs calculations. A disorderly spillover into an already sluggish housing market could be costly, with real estate accounting for 40% of household assets in China. Data last week showed home sales by value fell 20% in August from a year earlier, the biggest drop since the coronavirus started early last year.

The authorities seem determined to continue their deleveraging campaign and to cool the housing market. Guo Shuqing, the chief banking regulator, last year identified banks’ excessive exposure to the real estate market as the greatest risk facing the financial system. The challenge for officials is how far to go before their tough measures threaten to create the kind of financial instability they are trying to avoid.

Regulators are redoubling their efforts to contain land and house prices that have fueled China’s real estate industry – and much of its economic growth. In recent months, China has tightened mortgage approvals and raised rates for first-time buyers, introduced rental controls in cities and suspended some centralized land sales. Chinese banks are being asked to cut loans to homebuyers, and authorities revived the idea of ​​a national property tax in May. Last year, the government drafted what are known as the three red lines – debt measures developers will have to meet if they want to borrow more.

China will do whatever it takes to mitigate the impact, said Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo Bank. For China, it is about structuring the right communication and developing the right plan to define what real estate should look like under the new political orientation. When this is done, they will move quickly and in large size.

The central government has shown it can withstand heavy market losses – whether in tech companies, online tutors, or Macau casinos – as officials seek to meet Xis’ common prosperity goals. Hong Kong’s plunge by real estate developers on Monday was fueled in part by speculation that China will extend its real estate crackdown to the city, one of the most expensive places in the world to buy a home.

Insisting on unchanged policies while the Evergrande overhang persists could trigger more weakness than the government is comfortable with, Citi analysts led by Dirk Willer wrote. We will be monitoring market signals, such as bank CDSs, and the behavior of real estate and financial stocks, to see if this crisis could become more systemic.

