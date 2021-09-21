Prime Minister Modi and Joe Biden to discuss ways to tackle “common enemy terrorism”, senior US official says









By Reena Bhardwaj |

Update: Sep 20, 2021 11:42 PM IS

Washington [US]September 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will have the opportunity to speak about the broader threat of terrorism and the situation in Afghanistan, a senior official in the Biden administration said, adding that they will discuss ways of working together to combat a common enemy of terrorism.

Prime Minister Modi and Biden will hold the first in-person bilateral meeting on September 24 in the United States. The meeting will take place prior to the first face-to-face Quad Leaders meeting.

During a briefing, the official said: “This will be the first face-to-face meeting [of President Biden] with Prime Minister Modi on Friday, and it will be an opportunity to really step up from the perspective of our global partnership with India, working together to defend a free and open Indo-Pacific and our two countries were both essential in the global fight against COVID-19. And by taking conservative action to deal with the climate crisis. “

The official said the discussion between Biden and PM Modi would give impetus to the discussion on Quad.

“During bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi, the two leaders will have the opportunity to talk about the broader threat of the fight against terrorism, the situation in Afghanistan and how we can work together to combat a common enemy of terrorism, as well as to talk about a series of issues that development will have the opportunity to compare, “said the official.

The official also explained how President Biden will use his speech at the United Nations on Tuesday to stress that the end of the military engagement in Afghanistan will open a new chapter of “intensive diplomacy”.

President Biden will leave the White House Monday afternoon for New York. Biden is due to meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres late Monday afternoon, deliver his first speech as President at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday mid-morning, then meet with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in New York. York, then return to Washington to meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“Essentially, the president will convey the message that the end of the war in Afghanistan has closed a chapter focused on war and opens a chapter focused on (…) determined, effective and intensive US diplomacy,” the official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to the United States this week to attend the first Quad Leaders Summit in person and address the UN General Debate.

He will also have a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden. This will be PM Modi’s second overseas visit since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. His first such visit was to Bangladesh earlier this year.

During the important visit to the United States, Prime Minister Modi would participate in the Quadrilateral Framework Leaders’ Summit in Washington on September 24 with his American, Japanese and Australian counterparts.

The bilateral meeting with the US president is also scheduled for the day. This is Prime Minister Modi’s first visit to the United States since Joe Biden became president. (ANI)

