Dialogue with educators and students (via press conference), after COVID-19 vaccination review for students in Banten province, September 21, 2021, from WSAN 4 Serang City

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh,

Good afternoon,

Peace be upon us all.

I am very happy today to be able to see, to be able to review the mass vaccinations, in particular for the students of the Province of Banten. With me, the Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives, Ms. Puan Maharani and also the Minister of State Secretary, as well as the Governor and Mayor of Serang.

I want to go to SMAN1 Ciomas, please.

Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.

Waalaikumsalam.

Dear Mr. President, of whom I am proud,

Allow me to introduce my name to you, H. Aan Hernawan, Director of SMAN 1 Ciomas, Serang Regency, accompanied by Mr. Sekdis, Mr. Danramil, Mr. Health Office of Serang Regency, Mr. Kapolsek, Mr. Sekmat, Ciomas Regency. Permission to report, Mr. President, that Ciomas Regency is carrying out a mass vaccination for the students of SMA Negeri Ciomas.

How many, sir, how many students have been vaccinated today?

307 students were vaccinated today, that’s the rest, because we have carried out two mass vaccinations in collaboration with the Health Center of the District of Ciomas.

This means how many percent have been vaccinated?

It’s 80 percent, Mr. President.

Oh good. Dan [pembelajaran] When did the face-to-face start?

WL [pembelajaran] Face-to-face meeting started two weeks ago, face-to-face implementation has started at SMA Ciomas.

OK fine. Thanks thanks.

Now on to SMKN 1 Cilegon, please.

Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh,

Dear Mr. President of the Republic of Indonesia Mr. Joko Widodo, introduce my name Widodo, Head of SMK Negeri 1 Cilegon. Today we were accompanied by Mr. Kapolsek Cibeber, Mr. Danramil, Mr. Camat, from the Puskesmas, and other ranks, Mr.

The implementation of the vaccine at SMKN 1 Cilegonalhamdulillah, today, in bulk, our goal is 1,300 participants, sir, consisting of

Thousand three hundred?

Yes sir.

Is there a vaccine?

Thank goodness there is a collaboration with the provincial health service in Banten, sir, it’s amazing.

OK fine.

For the implementation [pembelajaran] Our face-to-face meeting took place two weeks ago, sir, while still respecting health protocols.

So if it’s okay [pembelajaran] How many people are there face to face in a class?

Fifty percent, sir. So 18 students, sir.

How many hours a day?

Our maximum of four hours, sir.

OK,goodWell.

Okay, I think it’s good that in Banten province the face-to-face learning has started and I see that the vaccination is also very intensive, the percentage is also very good. Soon what has not yet been resolved, so that all schools in the province of Banten can all meet face to face in safety conditions as they are protected by vaccines.

Thank you to all of you.

Wassalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.

Thanks thanks.