Politics
Dialogue with educators and students (via press conference), after COVID-19 vaccination review for students in Banten province, September 21, 2021, from WSAN 4 Serang City
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Bismillahiroutsidehmaniroutsidehim.
Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh,
Good afternoon,
Peace be upon us all.
I am very happy today to be able to see, to be able to review the mass vaccinations, in particular for the students of the Province of Banten. With me, the Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives, Ms. Puan Maharani and also the Minister of State Secretary, as well as the Governor and Mayor of Serang.
I want to go to SMAN1 Ciomas, please.
Kschool principalNOT1 CiomasKSerang District(Aan Hernawan)
Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Waalaikumsalam.
Kschool principalNOT1 CiomasKSerang District(Aan Hernawan)
Dear Mr. President, of whom I am proud,
Allow me to introduce my name to you, H. Aan Hernawan, Director of SMAN 1 Ciomas, Serang Regency, accompanied by Mr. Sekdis, Mr. Danramil, Mr. Health Office of Serang Regency, Mr. Kapolsek, Mr. Sekmat, Ciomas Regency. Permission to report, Mr. President, that Ciomas Regency is carrying out a mass vaccination for the students of SMA Negeri Ciomas.
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
How many, sir, how many students have been vaccinated today?
Kschool principalNOT1 CiomasKSerang District(Aan Hernawan)
307 students were vaccinated today, that’s the rest, because we have carried out two mass vaccinations in collaboration with the Health Center of the District of Ciomas.
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
This means how many percent have been vaccinated?
Kschool principalNOT1 CiomasKSerang District(Aan Hernawan)
It’s 80 percent, Mr. President.
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Oh good. Dan [pembelajaran] When did the face-to-face start?
Kschool principalNOT1 CiomasKSerang District(Aan Hernawan)
WL [pembelajaran] Face-to-face meeting started two weeks ago, face-to-face implementation has started at SMA Ciomas.
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
OK fine. Thanks thanks.
Now on to SMKN 1 Cilegon, please.
Director of SMKN 1 Cilegon (Widodo)
Bismillahiroutsidehmaniroutsidehim.
Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh,
Dear Mr. President of the Republic of Indonesia Mr. Joko Widodo, introduce my Pakname Widodo, Head of SMK Negeri 1 Cilegon. Today we were accompanied by Mr. Kapolsek Cibeber, Mr. Danramil, Mr. Camat, from the Puskesmas, and other ranks, Mr.
The implementation of the vaccine at SMKN 1 Cilegonalhamdulillah, today, in bulk, our goal is 1,300 participants, sir, consisting of
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Thousand three hundred?
Director of SMKN 1 Cilegon (Widodo)
Yes sir.
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Is there a vaccine?
Director of SMKN 1 Cilegon (Widodo)
Thank goodness there is a collaboration with the provincial health service in Banten, sir, it’s amazing.
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
OK fine.
Director of SMKN 1 Cilegon (Widodo)
For the implementation [pembelajaran] Our face-to-face meeting took place two weeks ago, sir, while still respecting health protocols.
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
So if it’s okay [pembelajaran] How many people are there face to face in a class?
Director of SMKN 1 Cilegon (Widodo)
Fifty percent, sir. So 18 students, sir.
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
How many hours a day?
Director of SMKN 1 Cilegon (Widodo)
Our maximum of four hours, sir.
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
OK,goodWell.
Okay, I think it’s good that in Banten province the face-to-face learning has started and I see that the vaccination is also very intensive, the percentage is also very good. Soon what has not yet been resolved, so that all schools in the province of Banten can all meet face to face in safety conditions as they are protected by vaccines.
Thank you to all of you.
Wassalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.
Thanks thanks.
