Center wants to work for the development of Sindhs





KARACHI:

Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail said on Monday that the federal government is keen to work with all stakeholders for the development of Sindh.

The governor said this during a conversation with the central leader of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Irfanullah Khan Marwat who called him to the governor’s house.

Ismail said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wants the participation of all political representatives for the best interests of the province and a solution to the problems of the people.

In his views, Irfanullah Marwat said he would continue to work with the federal government to resolve the province’s problems.

They also discussed the development projects launched by the federal government in Sindh and the overall economic and political situation in the province.

Meanwhile, the governor delivered a speech at the inaugural ceremony of the first showroom of Jolta Electric Bike in Karachi.

“The environment is one of the main priorities of the federal government,” he said during the ceremony held at the Governor’s House.

He congratulated the Executive Director of Jolta Electric, Dr Muhammad Amjad and his team for promoting economic and ecological policies in the country.

Later addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Memon Leadership Forum World Board, the governor said that the Memon community has rendered outstanding service to the social and social sectors and also plays an important role in the development of the country since independence from Pakistan.

Posted in The Express Tribune on September 21, 2021.

Posted in The Express Tribune on September 21, 2021.

