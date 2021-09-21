Another interchange will be built on the Islamabad-Peshawar highway: the Prime Minister’s assistant – Pakistan





TAXILA: Another interchange will soon be established on the Islamabad Peshawar (M-1) highway to enable farmers to quickly deliver agricultural products to markets, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin said on Monday. Aslam, at public meetings in Hazro. and Hassanabdal.

The exchange would be established near the village of Haroon, which would facilitate not only the masses in the region, but also farmers, especially market gardeners, in transporting their produce to the respective markets.

The Prime Minister’s assistant claimed that hidden hands were involved in the cancellation of New Zealand cricket teams’ tour of Pakistan. Under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership, Pakistan’s image has improved dramatically in the eyes of the world, especially the wise decisions regarding the Afghan issue, he said, adding that the electronic voting machine (EVM ) is a permanent technological solution to curb the threat of electoral rigging and electoral maneuvering.

He said this machine should be adopted as a transparency tool to strengthen democracy by all stakeholders, adding that corrupt elements do not want it, which is why negative propaganda is being spread against it.

No less than 45 filtration plants are being installed at a cost of 60 million rupees in various towns and villages of NA-55, including Attock, Hazro and Hasanabdal, which will certainly help to combat water-borne diseases, he said, adding a share of Ghazi Barotha’s profits. The project will now be entrusted to the Attock district and gas will be supplied to 35 villages in NA-56.

Classes at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University (Attock Campus) will start this year and offer admissions in BS Agriculture, BS Mathematics, BS Computer Science and BS Economics, he said, adding that this university campus is being established on an area of ​​1000 kanals costing about Rs1 billion.

This campus will be fully sponsored by the government sector and will be a blessing for students from low-income families, who may be admitted on merit. Once operational, the university will be able to accommodate more than 30,000 students in addition to creating employment opportunities within the campus.

Mr. Aslam added that the campus will have a qualified foreign faculty for the doctorate as well as state-of-the-art facilities, including hostels for students.

In addition, he announced a Rs 20million development project for Haroon village in which a filtration plant, main road resurfacing and other municipal facilities would be provided during the current fiscal year.

Later inaugurated the newly renovated classrooms of local boys’ schools which were completed at a cost of 3.3 million rupees.

Posted in Dawn, September 21, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1647520/another-interchange-to-be-built-on-islamabad-peshawar-motorway-pms-aide The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

