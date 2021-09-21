How the forest fires in Turkey decimated the honey industry

(MENAFN- Syndication office) By Alexandra de Cramer

The beginning of September in the coastal regions of western Turkey is usually busy for beekeepers. It marks the first harvest of the season of the region’s famous pine honey. This happens when the beehives are moved from the high plains inland, where they are placed during the summer, to the forests closer to the coast. This year, however, forest fires have destroyed vast swathes of Turkish pines, wiping out a centuries-old industry. Not only has the devastation destroyed a rich part of Turkey’s heritage, but it has also lowered the pressure on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Justice and Development party, which has long been accused of favoring big development projects rather than conservation of Turkey’s natural environment.

Forest fires started in late July and in just two weeks destroyed 160,000 hectares of forest and killed eight people. Erdogans’ government has been widely criticized for the poor response that allowed fires to rage through coastal towns, destroying homes. Although the government has promised to rebuild, it is less likely to attempt to replant the pines, which were essential for the bees to produce the world-famous pine honey.

The red pine forests damaged by the fires stretch from the eastern Mediterranean coast to the northern Aegean Sea. The quality of honey is due to the insect Marchalina Hellenica which feeds on tree sap. The bees collect the secretions of the insects and carry the honeydew to the hives to make honey. Over 90 percent of the world’s pine honey came from Turkey, and most of it was produced in the southwestern province of Mugla.

Each fall, beekeepers placed around 3.5 million beehives in the province’s forests, including 2.5 million beehives imported from outside Mugla. The loss of 66,000 hectares of forest to the fires put an immediate end to honey production in Mugla. Up to 10,000 beekeepers harvested over 20,000 tonnes of Mugla honey, but now their livelihood is gone. It will take decades for new trees to reach the maturity necessary to be inhabited by the insect Marchalina Hellenica.

Mugla is not the only region affected. Cities like Osmaniye, Bayir and Turgut, where honey is one of the main industries, have also suffered a similar fate.

The Ministry of Forests distributed funds to beekeepers to keep them afloat. Samil Tuncay Bestoy, head of the Association for the Environment and Bee Protection, however, painted a grim picture of the future. He thinks it will be almost impossible to keep bee colonies alive. A slow death awaits them, he said. Unlike farm animals, bees cannot be fed, they survive thanks to the forest ecosystem. According to Huseyin Sengul, president of the Izmir Beekeeping Association, it will take 50 years for pine honey from Turkey to return to the same standards.

The fires will also topple Turkey in the hierarchy of global honey producers. In 2020, it was the second largest, producing over 110,000 tonnes.

It is now essential that environmentalists with expertise in forest management be brought to these areas to help the trees grow back. Unfortunately, the government does not have this capacity. In addition, her response to fires in general has shown that she is unwilling to listen to the experts. Even more worrying for the people of Mugla is the suggestion that the government could take advantage of the recently scorched earth to open a series of mines in the area.

Since 2018, mining licenses have been granted for large swathes of what was once a forest, a far more permanent threat to the ecosystem than summer fires. Such a move would be in line with Erdogan’s track record of large-scale environmentally damaging projects. In 2013, protests against an urban development plan for Istanbul’s Taksim Gezi Park erupted in weeks of broader anti-government protests.

More recently, the president pushed ahead with plans for a canal connecting the Black Sea and the Sea of ​​Marmara, despite fears it would have widespread environmental consequences.

For the charred turkey forests, the return of the bees is essential to rebuilding the ecosystem. But there is no guarantee that areas can return to what they once were without proper monitoring. With policymakers continually rejecting expert advice, the prospects for ecological renewal in the near future appear bleak.

Alexandra de Cramer is an Istanbul-based journalist. She reported on the Arab Spring from Beirut as a Middle East correspondent for the Milliyet newspaper. Her work ranges from current events to culture and has been featured in Monocle, Courier Magazine, Maison Française and Istanbul Art News.

