PTI-led government refuses to share details of gifts PM Khan received





Citing a 1993 letter, the Cabinet Division says gifts to the Prime Minister are classified as revealing their details that could endanger international relations

The federal government declined to provide information on gifts Prime Minister Imran Khan received from other countries, saying such details may prompt the media to closely monitor international relations.

The Cabinet Division, in a petition filed with the High Court in Islamabad, claimed that an order from the Pakistan Information Commission of January 2021 requesting details of gifts presented to the Prime Minister since taking office in August 2018 was illegal, without legal authority.

The PIC order was issued in response to a request from a certain Abrar Khalid, who requested details of gifts received by Khan under the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017. Accepting the request, PIC had requested Cabinet Division to provide requested information on gifts received by Prime Minister Imran Khan from foreign heads of state, heads of government and other foreign dignitaries [as well as] description / specification of each gift, information on gifts kept by the PM and the rules under which gifts so received are kept by him.

The order had ordered the Cabinet Division to share the required information within 10 working days and upload it to the official website also for public reading.

In its opposition, the Cabinet Division claimed that details of the gifts Khan received did not fall within the scope of the Right to Information Act. Referring to a letter dated April 4, 1993, 24 years before the promulgation of the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017, she claimed that the details of the Toshakhana were classified / secret and could not be disclosed to the public.

The file is filed with the management of the Prime Minister’s Office, read the answer. As the exchange of gifts between the head of state and the head of government reflects interstate relations, the disclosure of this information could harm Pakistan’s interests in the conduct of international relations endangering interstate relations, he said. he adds.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the response of the Cabinet divisions, the petitioner noted that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a corruption complaint against two former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Yousaf Raza Gilanion for abuse of power for the withholding of gifts received from the foreign head of government. government / dignitaries by Toshakhana. This proves that the information on the conservation of the gifts (received by the PM from the head of the foreign government / dignitaries) is a matter of allegation of corruption and subsection (f) of section 7 of the law on the right of access to information, 2017 does not allow the public body to keep information relating to prescribed matters, he added.

The PIC, in its ordinance, noted that it was the lack of information, and not its availability, that led to unwarranted stories and created a deficit of trust between citizens and public institutions. The certified information requested will dispel rumors regarding the declaration of gifts to Toshakhana by public officials and their retention price and which elected official or official withheld which gift at what price, he added.

No new information

Seeking to defend the prime ministers’ latest turnaround ahead of his election, he has reportedly repeatedly accused rival politicians of bribery through giveaways. Islamic countries.

Claiming that Khan deposited all gifts at the Toshakhana, he noted that the prime minister kept some gifts after paying for them. However, he did not specify which funds had been deposited with the Toshakhana, or which gifts Khan had chosen to keep.

In previous terms, an amount of 15 percent was paid for such gifts. However, during the PTI government, a price of 50 percent of the gift is deposited in the treasury, he claimed.

