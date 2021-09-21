Awkward video of Boris Johnson accused of relying on Piers Corbyn for climate change news resurfaces

A video claiming Boris Johnson once had his take on climate change from conspiracy theorist Piers Corbyn has resurfaced and raised people’s eyebrows.

The video, which shows a London Assembly meeting in 2013, shows Jenny Jones, then deputy mayor and Green Party politician, shaking horns with the then mayor of London (that’s Johnson alright sure) and given Corbyn’s growing notoriety over the next eight years, it’s definitely something to see.

In the clip, Jones says:

Let me come back to your skeptical views on climate because you rely heavily on a meteorologist called Dr Piers Corbyn and I understand he was never published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal.

In science, peer review is extremely important and you rely for your perspective on someone who is not peer reviewed and who is a meteorologist.

Johnson replies: I was interested in some of the things – I didn’t know it, I am interested in what you say about Piers Corbyn who is after all the brother of the staunch Labor MP Jeremy Corbyn and he has an interesting take on the time that we have known that I have found noteworthy.

I remember that 20 years ago, when this all started, we were told that there was what is called global warming and that there is still and that is the fundamental problem, l greenhouse effect … planet to get warmer.

However, the interesting thing is that it can also coincide, and I think it is scientifically possible, with a solar minimum of the kind that the planet has experienced before.

You give me a headache, interrupts Jones. Mr. Mayor, this is garbage. You have to understand that the overwhelming scientific consensus is that climate change is happening.

Pressed if he had any skeptical views on the climate, Johnson replies: No, of course not!

The two clashed after Johnson wrote a Telegraph column – because these never come back to haunt him – questioning the language used around global warming and suggesting that Piers Corbyn may have analyzed the situation correctly.

He wrote: I am all for the theories of climate change, and I would not dispute for a single moment the wisdom or the good intentions of the vast majority of scientists.

But I am also an empiricist; and I observe that something seems to have gone wrong with our winter weather, and to call it warming is obviously straining the tongue. I see from the BBC website that there are scientists who say that global warming is indeed the cause of the cold and snowy winters we seem to have.

He added: I’d love to know more about what’s going on and why. It’s time to consult again with the scholar astrophysicist Piers Corbyn.

Now Piers has a very good track record when it comes to weather forecasting. He was frank about these cold winters.

Now, I don’t say for a second that I’m convinced Piers is right; and to all those scientists and environmentalists who will be outraged at the publication of this article, I say, relax. I am certainly in favor of reducing CO2 emissions by renovating homes and offices, especially because it reduces fuel bills. I want cleaner vehicles.

I only speak as a layman who observes that there is a lot of snow in our winters these days, and who wonders if it might not be time for the government to start taking the possibility seriously, even distant, that Corbyn is right.

Meanwhile, the video surfaced today because Johnson is attending UN discussions on climate change and told other world leaders they are not doing their part, leading some to suggest those who live in greenhouses not to throw stones.

Everyone nods and we all agree that something must be done. Yet I admit that I am increasingly frustrated that the something that many of you have committed to is nowhere near enough, he said yesterday.

Reacting to the clip, people thought it was surprising:

For his part, Corbyn recently made headlines for appearing to take a bribe on condition that he stop criticizing the AstraZeneca vaccine as part of his general anti-vaxx crusade. The bribe was a farce and was caught on hidden cameras.