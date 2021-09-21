Jokowi grants IDR 100 million aid to Verawaty Fajrin





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Joko Widodo(Jokowi) donated 100 million rupees to the Indonesian badminton legend, Verawaty Fajrin, who is being treated at Dharmais Hospital in Jakarta. Jokowi’s assistance was provided directly by the head of the presidential secretariat, Heru Budi Hartono. “Mrs Verawaty, I am bringing the assistance of the president. The president sends his greetings and prays for the recovery of Mrs. Verawaty,” Heru said during his meeting with Verawaty at Dharmais hospital, as in a written statement from the Presidential Secretariat Press, Media and Information Office, Monday (20/20/2020) 9). Jokowi also called on the Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) and the Minister of Health (Menkes) to ensure the best treatment for Verawaty. “The President asked the Minister of Youth and Sports to cover the costs of treatment and care for Mrs. Verawaty. In addition, the President also asked the Minister of Health to provide the best service to Ms Verawaty, “Heru said. Menpora Zainudin Amali also went to Dharmais Hospital to make sure Verawaty’s treatment was going well. “We came to Dharmais hospital precisely to convey the president’s greetings to Verawaty,” Zainudin Amali said at a press conference accompanied by the president and director of Dharmais hospital, doctor Suko Nindito and Fajrin (Mrs. Verawaty’s husband). Verawaty’s treatment at Dharmais Hospital will be covered by BPJS Health. The Ministry of Youth and Sports wishes to upgrade the BPJS member status of Verawaty from class 2 to class 1. Meanwhile, the representative of the hospital, namely the head of legal, organization and public relations department of Dharmais Anjari Umarjianto Cancer Hospital, admitted that his party paid special attention and provided the best facilities in Verawaty. “We pay special attention to patients and provide the best facilities that this hospital has for Ms. Verawaty,” said Anjari. As we know, Verawaty was one of the best badminton athletes in the 1980s. She donated a series of titles in Women’s Singles, Women’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles. She won the women’s singles at the 1980 world championships, the gold medal in the women’s doubles at the 1978 Asian Games and the All England women’s doubles champion in 1979 with Imelda Wiguna, at the World Cup doubles champion. mixed from 1986 with Eddy Hartono. Verawaty also brought the 2018 Asian Games torch and delivered it directly to President Joko Widodo at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on August 17, 2018, the day before the opening of the 2018 Asian Games. [Gambas:Video CNN] (June / ptr)







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnnindonesia.com/olahraga/20210921142632-170-697334/jokowi-beri-bantuan-rp100-juta-untuk-verawaty-fajrin The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos