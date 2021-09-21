[Cek Fakta] Is it true that Jokowi ordered the arrest of dozens of UNS solo students? This is a fact check





Youtube channelPolitical sniper uploaded a video with the headline narrating President Joko Widodo ordering the arrest of dozens of students at Sebelas Maret University (UNS) Solo. The video is titled «LATEST NEWS ~ PER1N.T4HOLD TEN STUDENTS FROM UNS DIT4N9KAP | Jokowi News ” September 14, 2021. In the thumbnails section, the following story is written: “~ REZ! M 0T0EIT3R ~ ASK JKW D! C! DUK JKW ASK FOR HELP FROM UNS DIT4NGK4P STUDENTS.” Is it correct? Here is a fact check.



To look for:

According to the research results, the claim on the video circulating that President Joko Widodo ordered the arrest of dozens of UNS students is false. In fact, between the title and the content of the video is not linked. After watching, the 9min 54sec video is a collection of videos and reading news articles. The first video footage is from Suara.com Title “BEM UNS condemns the arrest of 10 students distributing posters in Jokowi solo” published on September 13, 2021. Then the next show shows a video from the Indonesia Lawyers Club channel titled “The president asks people to criticize, observer: does the government want to hear this criticism or not? “ posted on February 10, 2021. The two videos are combined. In fact, the content of the two videos has nothing to do with Jokowi’s claim to arrest dozens of UNS students. Additionally, the narrative read by the narrator in the circulating video is taken from the article Kompas.comTitle “Those who were arrested for posting posters welcoming Jokowi …” published on September 13, 2021. The article deals with a number of cases of arrests carried out by the authorities against a number of people when President Joko Widodo paid a working visit to the region from 2019 to 2021. L The article also found no statements from Jokowi ordering the arrest of UNS students. Reported by Medcom.id, 10 Universitas Sebelas Maret (UNS) Solo students were arrested by officers as they unfurled a poster as they “greet” the arrival of President Joko Widodo on Monday, September 13 2021. The paper poster that read ‘Pak Please Fix KPK’ was also confiscated by security guards. Jokowi visited UNS to attend the activities of the Indonesian Chancellor’s Forum. In addition, Jokowi also reviewed the door-to-door vaccination activities in Delanggu, Klaten and Kartasura, as well as the student vaccinations at SMAN 1 Kartasura Sukoharjo. Conclusion:

The claim on the video circulating that President Joko Widodo ordered the arrest of dozens of UNS students is false. In fact, between the title and the content of the video is not linked. This information is classified as a type of deceptive content hoax (deceptive content). Deception occurs as a result of content formed with twisting undertones to vilify a person or group. This type of content is created intentionally and should be able to deliver opinions in accordance with the wishes of the information maker. Misleading content is formed using original information, such as images, official statements or statistics, but is edited in such a way that it has no connection with the original context. Reference:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.medcom.id/telusur/cek-fakta/ObzVgj1b-cek-fakta-benarkah-jokowi-yang-memerintahkan-penangkapan-puluhan-mahasiswa-uns-solo-ini-cek-faktanya

