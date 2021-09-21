Lindsey Graham told Trump over the summer “you’ve screwed your presidency,” the book claims. Trump hung up.





Donald Trump and Lindsey Graham Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump worked to the end to overturn President Biden’s victory, and that included arguing their case with two Republican Senators, Lindsey Graham (SC) and Mike Lee (Utah), a few days before Congress certifies the results on January 6. , according to Peril, the new book by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. Graham and Lee listened intently to Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman’s pitches, respectively, and even continued their own research. And finally, the details of the book, they weren’t at all impressed.

On January 2, Giuliani introduced Graham to an IT whiz who said his statistical analysis showed Biden was losing, Woodward and Costa report. Graham said he needed “some names” and “some evidence,” so Giuliani returned two days later with several memos and affidavits claiming fraud.

Graham sent Giuliani’s memos to his chief Judicial Committee counsel, Lee Holmes, who “found the carelessness, the authoritative tone of certainty, and the inconsistencies disqualifying” and “pointed out to Graham that the data contained in the memos were a concoction, with an intimidating tone and eighth-grade writing, ”the authors write. “Third year,” Graham would have retorted. “I can get an affidavit tomorrow saying the world is flat.”

Two days later, on January 6, pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol. After the riot, Graham told Trump from the Senate, “Count me in. Enough is enough. I’ve tried to be helpful.” Graham “has since turned around, visiting Trump in Mar-a-Lago, speaking to him regularly,” and saying the GOP needed him, reports the Washington Post. Nonetheless, he continued to criticize Trump directly, according to the book. On a phone call this summer, he lamented Trump’s volatility and focused on voter fraud, telling the former president, ‘You fucked up your presidency. . ‘ Trump abruptly hung up on him. “A spokesperson for Graham declined the Post’s request for comment.

The story continues

Lee, who CNN calls “one of the main Republican constitutional authorities in the Senate,” was also unimpressed with Eastman’s six-point plan for Vice President Mike Pence to hand Trump the election. “Lee’s head was spinning,” write the authors. “No such procedure existed in the Constitution, no past law or practice. Eastman apparently pulled it out of nowhere.” Eastman spoke at the Jan.6 rally before the riot, and a week later, Chapman College in California announced his immediate retirement as a law professor. You can read his Pence memo via CNN.

You may also like

Did Theranos lose Afghanistan?

There is ‘no way’ to predict Joe Manchin’s reconciliation vote, says former adviser

How Gavin Newsom got away with the recall

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/lindsey-graham-told-trump-over-095244693.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos