Trump says US will soon be seen as a third world nation amid border crisis





Former President Donald Trump has said the United States will become a “third world nation” amid the ongoing migration crisis at the US-Mexico border.

“The United States will soon be considered a third world nation,” Trump said in a statement Monday. “There has never been anything like what happens at our border. Millions of people have already flocked, but many more are happening!”

Trump’s statement echoed a statement he made on Sunday in which he said “Our country is rapidly becoming a cesspool of humanity.” He also said that “murderers, drug traffickers and criminals” were immigrating to the United States from Haiti, as well as countries in South America and Africa.

Former President Donald Trump has said the United States “will soon be seen as a third world nation” amid the ongoing migration crisis on the US-Mexico border. Above, Trump speaks before the fight between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty

Trump has repeatedly claimed that immigrants hurt America’s economy and culture. He posted his most recent comments as thousands of Haitian immigrants recently arrived at the southern border of the United States to seek refuge.

Haitian immigrants began arriving after the assassination of the country’s president on July 7 and a magnitude 7.2 earthquake on August 14. The earthquake killed nearly 2,200 people, injured over 12,000 and destroyed or damaged over 100,000 homes.

The Biden administration has stepped up its deportation efforts as at least 14,000 migrants gathered in the border town of Del Rio, Texas last Saturday. Border officials also recently found abandoned infants at the border.

“We are very concerned that Haitians who use this irregular migration route receive false information that the border is open or that temporary protection status is available,” the US Secretary of Homeland Security told reporters. Alejandro Mayorkas. “I want to make sure people know this is not the way to come to the United States. This is false information.”

Mayorkas also said his department would increase flights to Haiti to help reduce immigrant overcrowding and poor living conditions at the border.

On Monday, Republican governors of 26 states sent a letter to Biden requesting a meeting to discuss the southern border, which they called a “national security crisis.”

The letter said the “illegal crossings” had caused “an increase in international criminal activity and opened the floodgates for human and drug traffickers, endangering public health and safety in our states.”

“A crisis that started at our southern border now extends beyond every state and requires immediate action before the situation escalates,” the governors said.

All of the Republican governors except Phil Scott of Vermont signed the letter.

Last weekend, a group of 50 Congressional Democrats sent Mayorkas a letter discouraging the deportation of Haitian refugees.

“The Biden administration cannot claim that it is doing all it can to support the Haitian community while continuing to unfairly deport Haitians as the island goes through its worst political, health and economic crises to date” said Ayanna Pressley, representative for Massachusetts, one of the letter’s lead writers. , said in a statement.

Newsweek has contacted the White House for comment, but has not received a response in time for publication.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/trump-declares-us-will-soon-considered-third-world-nation-amid-border-crisis-1631024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos