Key quotes: Xi Jinping’s vision to safeguard world peace





Tuesday marks the International Day of Peace, representing the wishes of world peace from people around the world. Proposing the concept of “building a community of destiny for mankind,” Chinese President Xi Jinping has repeatedly emphasized that China is a staunch defender and defender of world peace and that the Chinese people will remain committed to peace. noble cause of peace. and the development of humanity. Here are some highlights of his remarks in this regard. Peace, concord and harmony are ideas that the Chinese nation has pursued and perpetuated for over 5,000 years. The Chinese nation does not carry aggressive or hegemonic traits in its genes. The Party cares about the future of humanity and wishes to move forward in tandem with all the progressive forces in the world. China has always worked to safeguard world peace, contribute to world development and preserve international order. – Ceremony marking the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing, China on July 1, 2021 Keeping the peace is the responsibility of each country. When peace is interrupted by conflict or war, economic growth, a decent life, social stability and people-to-people exchanges will be out of the question. – Opening ceremony of the Asian Civilizations Dialogue Conference in Beijing, China, May 15, 2019 China has embarked on the path of peaceful development. The logic that a strong country is bound to seek hegemony no longer applies and the deliberate use of force will get nowhere. China is the largest contributor of peacekeepers among the permanent members of the UN Security Council. The proud sons of the Chinese people are among the UN peacekeepers who gave their lives to the peace mission in Mali and South Sudan not so long ago. China will continue to fulfill its international obligations and serve as a builder and defender of world peace. – Opening ceremony of the G20 summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province (east China), September 4, 2016 In the interests of peace, we must foster a strong sense of a global community with a shared future. Prejudice, discrimination, hatred and war can only cause disaster and suffering, while mutual respect, equality, peaceful development and common prosperity are the right way forward. – Commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese people’s war of resistance against Japanese aggression and the anti-fascist world war in Beijing, China on September 3, 2015 As long as the idea of ​​peace can take deep root and the veil of peace can be hoisted in the hearts and minds of people around the world, a strong defense will be built to prevent and stop war. – Headquarters of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Paris, France, March 27, 2014 Peace, like air and sun, is barely noticeable when people enjoy it. But none of us can live without it. Without peace, development is out of the question. Countries, whether large or small, strong or weak, rich or poor, should all do their part in maintaining and strengthening peace. Rather than undermining each other’s efforts, countries should complement each other and work for common progress. – Opening plenary of the 2013 Annual Conference of the Boao Forum for Asia in Boao, Hainan Province (southern China), April 7, 2013

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-09-21/Key-quotes-Xi-Jinping-s-vision-of-safeguarding-world-peace-13JNAggrpZK/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos