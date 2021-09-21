Big boost for industrial safety, public safety! PM Modi-led government takes ‘these’ initiatives to boost ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign during COVID-19





The central government led by Narendra Modi has taken a number of initiatives to boost the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure enhanced public safety as well as to reduce the cost of doing business as part of its ambitious “Atmanirbhar Bharat” campaign. See Zee Business Live TV Streaming below: According to the statement from the Ministry of Trade and Industry, “Department for the Promotion of Industry and Domestic Trade (DPIIT), the Ministry of Trade and Industry has recently implemented reforms to ensure security. industrial plant in critical premises (such as petroleum facilities, explosives manufacturing facilities, cylinder filling and storage premises, etc.), thereby improving public safety, reducing the cost of doing business and creating a favorable ecosystem for national and international investors. “ Now, in this context, the rules relating to five main areas have been discussed – Static and mobile pressure vessels (not fired) [SMPV(U)], Calcium Carbide, Ammonium Nitrate, Gas Cylinders, Oil and Explosives. The main highlights of the reforms under each of the three main amendments are as follows: 1) Static and Mobile Pressure Vessels (Unpowered) Regulations (Amendment), 2021 – The change was made to introduce the concept of Third Party Inspection Agency (TPIA) to perform work related to certification, testing, inspection and safety audit of approved premises. It should also be noted that the amendment was made to increase the number of competent people to perform testing and certification, the minimum experience requirement guidelines have been reduced from 10 years to 5 years. In addition, to meet the urgent short-term need for sufficient oxygen from surplus areas to deficit areas following the COVID 19 pandemic, ISO containers have been granted permission to move liquid oxygen for domestic transport on September 23, 2020. 2) Rules for Calcium Carbide (Amendment), 2021 – The change was made to reduce the burden of compliance, PESO increased the license validity for the storage of calcium carbide from 3 years to 10 years. In addition, the need to submit an application and fee to obtain a duplicate license has been eliminated and the online copy generated by the system will be sufficient. In order to monitor the premises for the storage of calcium carbide, the provision of a geo-mapping of the premises has been incorporated into the rules and will be made available to the state and central authorities concerned. 3) Ammonium Nitrate (Amendment) Rules, 2021 – The changes include provisions for adequate firefighting facilities in storage and handling areas, improved flooring in the storage and handling area, provision for the auction of nitrate from ammonium seized and disposal if not suitable for use and the specification of the safety distance from the port area has also been prescribed. . Again, in order to promote ease of doing business, the transfer of ammonium nitrate from one location to another by the same license holder is now permitted. The rules have been changed to exclude the regulation of longshoremen (agency dealing with the loading / unloading of the NA on the ship).

