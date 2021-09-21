Prime Minister Imran Khan accepts Tabish Gauhar’s resignation





Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) and ex-SAPM on electricity and oil. Twitter / FileDevelopment comes after Gauhar and Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi developed loopholes, Geo News reports. Gauhar did not attend official meetings at the operational level for a long time. one day to go back to my family, ”tweeted Tabish Gauhar.

ISLAMABAD: Tabish Gauhar officially resigned Tuesday from his post of Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan for Electricity and Oil.

His resignation was accepted by the prime minister, confirmed a notification issued by the Cabinet secretariat.

According to the statement: The Prime Minister was pleased to accept the resignation presented by Tabish Gauhar, from the post of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister in charge of electricity and petroleum, with effect from September 20, 2021.

The development comes after Gauhar and Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi developed disagreements over the controversy over the drydock at the Engro LNG terminal, Geo News reported.

In addition, disagreements over the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline (PSGP) project to materialize with Russian assistance and Gauhar’s position in favor of laying the North-South pipeline with the help of local gas companies and Perpetual feuds with some federal ministers have added fuel to the woes that are already brewing.

Gauhar, who a few weeks ago was limited to the role of adviser, did not attend official meetings at the operational level for long.

Confirming the news, Gauhar wrote on Twitter: “After a year of public service, I have decided to call it a day to return to my family.”

“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve the country, to the best of my ability, on an honorary basis. I will remain indebted to the Prime Minister for giving me this opportunity,” he added.

Commenting on Pakistan’s energy sector, the ex-SAPM said: “While the challenges in the energy sector are manifold, I have no doubt that under the able leadership of Hammad Azhar, the [Ministry of Energy] the team will continue to stay the course on structural reforms. May Allah continue to bless Pakistan – Ameen. “

It is relevant to mention here that Gauhar was appointed SAPM on Oil when Nadeem Babar resigned under the leadership of the Prime Minister due to an investigation into the oil crisis that hit the country in June 2020.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/371708-prime-minister-imran-khan-accepts-tabish-gauhars-resignation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos