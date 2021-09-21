Erdoan to American investors: trust Turkey





* Photo: Anadolu Agency (AA) Click to read the article in Turkish Speaking in New York at an event hosted by the Turkey-U.S. Business Council, ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Chairman and Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdoan called on the men to US business and investors to “continue to trust” Turkey. In the United States for the 76th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, he addressed businessmen and said: “I expect you to keep faith in the bright future. and the potential of Turkey. “ As the state agency Anadolu (AA) reported, President Erdoan said “he expects economic relations between his country and the United States to develop to reach their full potential.” Referring to the “70-year alliance” between Turkey and the United States, he said that “this very special and unwavering cooperation has contributed to peace, stability and security in many parts of the world for years”. “The critical developments that have taken place recently have once again demonstrated the importance and value of the strategic partnership between our countries,” Erdoan added. He highlighted the “cooperation opportunities” between Turkey and the United States, including security, defense and investments, expressing his belief that “the differences of opinion that sometimes arise between countries can be overcome by the dialogue, solidarity and mutual respect “. “We are determined to develop bilateral trade” Noting that US President Joe Biden “fully shares the understanding that the development of economic relations between the two countries is both possible and necessary,” Erdoan reiterated the two leaders’ determination to increase the volume of bilateral trade to 100 billion dollars, which is “a realistic goal and is easily achievable as long as the right steps are taken.” Erdoan noted that the volume of bilateral trade between the United States and Turkey increased to $ 21 billion over the past year despite the conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic and recalled that Turkey ranks at the top. third among the countries to which the United States exports the most. Expressing his hope that the trade volume will reach $ 25 billion by the end of 2021, he said that mutual investments play an important role in developing economic and trade relations. The number of US-based companies operating in Turkey reached 1,971 in June 2021, and US direct investment in Turkey reached $ 13 billion, Erdoan said. He added that Turkish investors, on the other hand, made direct investments worth $ 7.2 billion in the United States. One of the ways to strengthen economic and trade cooperation is to diversify the areas of cooperation, he said, adding: “The field of energy offers serious opportunities for both countries … I think that our cooperation in this area will progress further in the coming period. “ Noting that businessmen are envoys of friendship and partnership between two countries, AKP President and Chairman Erdoan said Turkey and the United States “should strengthen dialogue and cooperation to achieve the full potential of economic and trade partnership “. (TP / SD)

