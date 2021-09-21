How Chinese billionaire Colin Huang lost $ 27 billion this year





Last week, Bloomberg revealed that Colin Huang, founder and former CEO of Chinese e-commerce platform Pinduoduo Inc., has experienced a greater decline in personal wealth than anyone else in the world. From mid-February of this year to the present day, more than US $ 27 billion / A $ 37 billion of the Hangzhou native’s fortune has evaporated into the air. What exactly went wrong? While many will immediately jump to the most fantastic conclusion – say shitty investments, monster crypto heists, addiction to cocaine and prostitutes – the explanation is actually quite boring, but no less worrying. . In fact, the explanation is a very justifiable cause for concern regarding President Xi Jinping and the growing belligerence of the Chinese Communist Party. You see, Colin Huang – who owns 28% of Pinduoduo Inc. – is just one of many billionaires facing the forefront of Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on private sector giants based in China. A crackdown sparked by a “controversial” speech by Jack Ma of Alibaba, who openly criticized China’s financial systems, its “pawnshop” mentality and the government’s lack of innovation. As you can imagine, it came down like a bloody lead balloon. RELATED: Reddit is now valued at $ 14 billion, but here’s where it still struggles The most immediate consequences were suffered by Jack Ma himself. In addition to his high-profile demise, the CCP shut down the Hong Kong listing of financial technology firm Ant Group of Ma. For reference, Ant Group was set to become the largest initial public offering in history, which is expected to raise $ 48 billion. Shortly after, China’s competition regulator announced that it was also preparing to investigate Alibaba for “suspected monopoly practices,” which also resulted in a record fine of $ 3.8 billion. It wasn’t long before Jack Ma’s anger hit his peers and the stock prices of their respective companies. After all, the crackdown tends to frighten investors. While President Xi Jinping called for “common prosperity” to curb the titans under the guise of the overall benefit of the company, operations like Ma’s Alibaba, Huang’s Pinduoduo Inc. and Hui Ka Yan ailing real estate company China Evergrande Group was bleeding from their necks like slaughter pigs. Pinduoduo being the most extreme example, hence the media coverage, which suffered a 40% share price loss in 2021. This is to the point where Ma’s $ 9.5 billion, and even Yan’s $ 22 billion looks small in comparison. In total, trillions have been wiped off the market. RSUMMER : How a secret $ 20 billion fortune vanished in just two days “Without Jack Ma’s speech, regulators at first wouldn’t be so angry, and they wouldn’t take this bold step of reporting the whole matter to its top executives,” said Angela Zhang, legal expert at the University. from Hong Kong. ABC. “However, this kind of regulatory tension has been around for a very long time.” Colin Huang and Pinduoduo Inc. are now among several tech companies in China that have been heavily armed to pledge allegiance to the flag, as well as to pledge current and future corporate profits into so-called philanthropic endeavors as President Xi Jinping campaigns to shut down China’s wealth. difference. Bloomberg reports that Pinduoduo has allocated US $ 1.5 billion (AU $ 2 billion) in revenue for national agricultural development, and US $ 2.4 billion (AU $ 3.3 billion) of company shares have been donated to a charitable trust before that. But despite all of this, Colin Huang retains a net worth of US $ 35.5 billion / AU $ 48.8 billion (for now). However, it is not known how the current situation will develop in the near future.

