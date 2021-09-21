Boris Johnson issues UK food shortage warning ahead of Christmas





Boris Johnson provided an update on supermarket shelves As the Christmas warnings approach, the shelves could be empty for months.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that supermarket shelves could be empty for months due to a huge shortage of truck drivers and soaring global demand for gas.

The Food shortages in the UK could damage plans in the months leading up to Christmas after last year’s Christmas celebrations halted amid Covid lockdown restrictions. Mr Johnson assured reporters when boarding a flight to the United States that the food supply problems would be temporary, but could not rule out that the problems could last for months. Boris Johnson provides update on UK food shortages

Boris Johnson said: “We are experiencing bottlenecks in all kinds of things as the world wakes up from Covid. “It’s like everyone goes back and turns on the kettle at the end of a TV program, you see enormous strain on the global supply systems. “But you are also seeing companies rebounding strongly.” The Prime Minister blamed the coronavirus pandemic for the food supply problems felt across the UK. He continued: “This is fundamentally caused by the recovery of the global economy. “The guy ropes hit Gulliver and it comes up, and it’s going to take a while, so to speak, for the traffic to adjust.” When asked if it could take months, he replied, “It could be faster than that, it could be a lot faster than that. “But there are issues as you know with shipping, with containers, with personnel – there are all kinds of issues. “But then these are issues that affect the whole world. I think the market forces will be very, very quick to sort it out.” Boris Johnson refuses to rule out Christmas lockdown

Boris Johnson declined to rule out a Christmas lockdown for the second year in a row, but insisted it was “not the plan at all”. The prime minister was forced to roll back Christmas plans and impose national lockdown days ahead of last year’s festivities. When asked if he would be forced to re-introduce Christmas lockdown restrictions, he replied, “That’s really not the plan. “” I just want to go back to what I said about plan A and plan B. “Plan A is what we’re on, and Plan B is what we might have to do. It’s a series of gradual steps and we certainly don’t want or anticipate having to do something like last Christmas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk/news/19594257.boris-johnson-issues-uk-food-shortage-warning-ahead-christmas/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos