Afghanistan, terrorist network and trade on agenda as Prime Minister Modi prepares to meet Biden





Narendra Modi In America “href =” https://www.news18.com/topics/narendra-modi-in-america/ “> Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ready for a hectic itinerary as he leaves for the United States on Wednesday for his first major overseas visit during the Covid-19 pandemic. He will meet US President Joe Biden Biden at the White House, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla said at a press conference. Prior to the Prime Minister’s visit, Shringla said: “Prime Minister Modi will be leaving tomorrow (Wednesday) morning and will return on September 26. This is his first major visit abroad during the Covid-19 pandemic. One of the highlights will be the meeting with US President Joe Biden Biden at the White House. This is Prime Minister Modi’s first face-to-face meeting with President Biden. The two leaders have been in regular contact over the past few months. “ READ ALSO: From the meeting with Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Apple CEO Tim Cook: here is the American itinerary of PM Modi The two leaders will have a bilateral meeting to strengthen security, defense and trade, Shringla said, adding that a discussion will also take place on the situation in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover. “The Prime Minister will participate in the Covid-19 meeting. Two leaders will have bilateral agreements to strengthen security, defense and trade. Two leaders will also discuss Afghanistan, the dismantling of the global terrorist network will also be discussed, “he said. Shringla also informed that the Prime Minister also met with US Vice President Kamala Harris during her visit. In addition, the Prime Minister will also have company-level interactions and meet with CEOs of major US companies. “The Quad meeting in the United States will bring together all the leaders in person,” he said. SEE THE GRAPHICS: Quad Meeting: As Leaders Meet on September 24, A Look at the Four Country Alliance “Prime Minister Modi will also have a bilateral meeting with Australia and Japan. QUAD and AUKUS are not the same. QUAD’s vision is to consider the Indo-Pacific as a free and open region. There is a wide range of initiatives that QUAD has undertaken. AUKUS is a security alliance. This is not relevant for QUAD, “he added. Speaking about the Covid-19 vaccination, he said: “We will be reciprocal in our vaccine policy with the nations. The United States has changed its policy. We were earlier in one category and not another, ”said Shringla. The foreign minister also assured that the Afghan army would be used against India anyway. “We are satisfied with our defense engagement with the United States. Afghanistan is an important issue for us. It will be taken back. We will focus on the fight against terrorism. We want to make sure that the Afghan army is in no way used against India, ”added Shringla. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

