Qatari Energy Minister rejects plan to join OPEC – Doha News





Energy officials from Qatar and Turkey are currently attending the event in the United Arab Emirates, a sign of improving relations with the Emirates. Qatari Energy Minister Saad Al-Kaabi said Doha did not intend to return to Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries [OPEC] following its withdrawal in 2019. Al-Kaabi’s statement was made during the three-day Gastech conference at Dubai World Trade Center – the world’s leading exhibition and conference supporting the gas, LNG, hydrogen and gas industry. energy. Qatar announced its withdrawal from OPEC in December 2018 amid a GCC crisis triggered by an illegal air, land and sea blockade of Doha by its neighbors Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and the United Arab Emirates. Egypt. In January 2019, Qatar officially left the bloc of 15 oil-producing countries after decades of trading. While the pullout was seen as a direct response to the blockade, officials said the decision was made in order to allow Qatar to develop and increase its production of natural gas. Currently, Qatar is poised to become the largest LNG producer by 2030 with its $ 28.7 billion North Field Expansion project, the largest of its kind in the world. This is expected to increase Qatar’s LNG production capacity from 77 million metric tonnes per year to 110 million metric tonnes per year by 2025. Speaking at the conference in the United Arab Emirates, Al-Kaabi said he believed the last pic Gas prices reflect a lack of investment in industry and a shortage of supply, although underestimated fears that this is a “crisis”. Qatar, South Korea sign 20-year LNG deal “The demand from all of our customers is huge and unfortunately we cannot meet everyone. Unfortunately, in my opinion, this is due to the fact that the market is not investing enough in the industry, ”said the president of Qatar Petroleum. Responding to a question about how long the gas price hike would last, Al-Kaabi said he hoped it wouldn’t last long. “We don’t want these high prices, we don’t think it’s good for consumers. We don’t want $ 2 and we don’t want $ 20, we want to have a reasonable and sustainable price, ”he said. Al-Kaabi’s visit to the United Arab Emirates was the first by a senior Qatari official after relations were restored on January 5, when the former blockade quartet signed Al-Ula’s declaration in Saudi Arabia to put end to the CCG crisis. Last month, UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also brother of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, met with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha. It was also the first such visit by a UAE official to Qatar since the blockade. Turkish Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar is among the attendees at the Dubai conference, further indication of progress in Ankara-Abu Dhabi relations following tensions over proxy conflicts, including in Libya and Syria. Days after the 2017 embargo on Qatar, the blockade quartet released a list of 13 demands for Doha, including an order to sever ties with Turkey and Iran. Since the rapprochement, the same countries seem to show a desire to reconcile with Turkey and Iran, with Qatar offering to play the role of mediator between the rival states. A week before meeting Sheikh Tamim, Sheikh Tahnoun was in Turkey after months of rare discussions with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over mutual investments. Follow Doha News onTwitter,Instagram,FacebookandYoutube

