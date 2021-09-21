Watch live: Biden, Jinping, Moon, Raisi, more speak at 76th United Nations General Assembly in New York





September 21 (UPI) – The 76th United Nations General Assembly begins in earnest Tuesday and several top world leaders will deliver their speeches on the first day of the annual event, including US President Joe Biden, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, South Korean President Moon Jae in and the Iranian president. Ebrahim Raisi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Biden, making his first address to the General Assembly, is expected to speak after Bolsonaro. The general debate begins at 9 a.m. EDT. Biden’s speech comes after the US leader came under heavy criticism for the US withdrawal from Afghanistan after two decades of consistent military presence in the country. by Biden the address is expected to contrast with four years of completeness of former President Donald Trump, who, during his four speeches at UN Headquarters in New York, praised “America first”, belittled the northern leader -Korean Kim Jong Un and was once laughed at when he bragged about his accomplishments. Biden’s speech should be more diplomatic and strike hints of globalism and progressivism. China’s Xi, leader of the world’s second-largest economy, and Raisi will deliver remarks in pre-recorded statements, as will several others due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. During the afternoon session, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo are scheduled to deliver their speeches. First session (starts at 9 a.m. EDT) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

US President Joe Biden

President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih

Colombian President Ivn Duque Mrquez

Qatari leader Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

Slovak President Zuzana Aputov (pre-recorded)

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov (pre-recorded)

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausda

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev (pre-recorded)

The President of the DRC Flix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (pre-recorded)

Chilean President Sebastin Piera Echenique (pre-recorded)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Swiss President Guy Parmelin

Chinese President Xi Jinping (pre-recorded) Afternoon session (starts 3 p.m. EDT) Croatian President Zoran Milanovi

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi (pre-recorded)

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo Terrones

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov (pre-recorded)

President of Finland Sauli Niinist

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte

Rwandan President Paul Kagame (pre-recorded)

Argentine President Alberto Fernndez (pre-recorded)

The President of Palau, Surangel Whipps

Romanian President Klaus Werner Iohannis

Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado Quesada

Polish President Andrzej Duda

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso Mendoza

Latvian President Egils Levits

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev (pre-recorded)

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema

Hungarian President Jnos der

Central African leader Faustin Archange Touadera

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo (pre-recorded)

