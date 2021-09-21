Politics
Reasons Police Secure Students Before Jokowi Arrives in Serang
Merdeka.com – Serang Town Police arrested a number of students ahead of President Joko Widodo’s arrival for a working visit on Tuesday (9/21). The student was arrested on suspicion that he would take steps to accommodate the arrival Jokowi.
“We are from the Criminal Investigation Unit, by order of the chief of police, Intel’s suggestion is that the proceeds come from intelligence like this,” the head of the police’s Criminal Investigation Unit said on Tuesday. from the city of Serang, AKP M Nandar. (21/9).
He refused to say much. Nandar revealed that student status was only guaranteed without any criminal charges. And now a number of those students have gone home.
“So I can’t speak much, because the status is only secure, there are no criminals there,” he said.
It was previously reported that the Islamic Student Association (HMI) of Serang Branch Organizational Rescue Council (MPO) was planning to take action upon the arrival of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in Serang City, to review the vaccination process in several locations. , Tuesday (9/21).
However, on Monday (9/20) evening, when the posters were maturing, the general president of the HMI MPO Serang branch, Diebaj Ghuroofie Dzhillilhub, disappeared without a trace. The head of the HMI MPO Untirta Pakupatan, Irkham Magfuri Jamas, realized this because the communication was cut.
“Suddenly our president disappeared without news, our last communication was around 1:00 pm,” Diebaj said.
According to the information he received, Diebaj was meeting someone at the Maulana Yusuf stadium in Ciceri, in the town of Serang. However, until now, he and other members of the HMI MPO Serang branch are still looking for the branch leader, who at the time was with the chairman of the Banten Jaya University Commissioner’s Office (Unbaja ).
“So far we are still looking for where he is, we will focus on his search first. Until 06:00 WIB we still have not received any news, we plan to go to the police of the city of Serang to see if he’s there, “he said.
Irkham explained that his party would take action to disseminate posters containing the sacred verses of the Quran and hadiths. The poster is to be shown to the number one person in Indonesia to pray for a righteous and wise leader.
“We did not cancel the action, but while we were about to act, our president is missing and we will continue to look for his whereabouts,” he said.
Meanwhile, the secretary of the HMI MPO Police Station Untirta Ciwaru, Ega Mahendra revealed that the head of the branch and the chairman of the Unbaja police station were found at the police headquarters in Serang town, precisely in the building of criminal investigations at 08:00 WIB. However, both were held by KBO Reskrim and were not allowed to return home with the administrators who came to pick them up.
“Alhamdulillah, we have met here (Reskrim Polres Serang City), but the two are not allowed to come with us to the house. The reason is that an investigation is underway, although both have committed no crime, “he said.
Ega considers police wrongly detained Diebaj and Walinegara. Because the police did not present an arrest warrant (SP) and an immediate examination was carried out by mentioning it in the examination report sheet (BAP).
“There should be no detention, on what basis they are detained, like the criminals. Even if we only want to pray for the Indonesian leader,” he said.
Thanks to the efforts of management and several parties, the two were sent home at exactly 1:00 p.m. WIB. Ega hopes that in the future, arrests and detentions will not be repeated.
“From this incident, we stress that the police must not carry out arbitrary arrests and detentions. Because, from the point of view of the law, it is already a crime of kidnapping”, a- he declared. [fik]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.merdeka.com/peristiwa/alasan-polisi-amankan-mahasiswa-jelang-kedatangan-jokowi-di-serang.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]