Reasons Police Secure Students Before Jokowi Arrives in Serang

Merdeka.com – Serang Town Police arrested a number of students ahead of President Joko Widodo’s arrival for a working visit on Tuesday (9/21). The student was arrested on suspicion that he would take steps to accommodate the arrival Jokowi.

“We are from the Criminal Investigation Unit, by order of the chief of police, Intel’s suggestion is that the proceeds come from intelligence like this,” the head of the police’s Criminal Investigation Unit said on Tuesday. from the city of Serang, AKP M Nandar. (21/9).

He refused to say much. Nandar revealed that student status was only guaranteed without any criminal charges. And now a number of those students have gone home.

“So I can’t speak much, because the status is only secure, there are no criminals there,” he said.

It was previously reported that the Islamic Student Association (HMI) of Serang Branch Organizational Rescue Council (MPO) was planning to take action upon the arrival of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in Serang City, to review the vaccination process in several locations. , Tuesday (9/21).

However, on Monday (9/20) evening, when the posters were maturing, the general president of the HMI MPO Serang branch, Diebaj Ghuroofie Dzhillilhub, disappeared without a trace. The head of the HMI MPO Untirta Pakupatan, Irkham Magfuri Jamas, realized this because the communication was cut.

“Suddenly our president disappeared without news, our last communication was around 1:00 pm,” Diebaj said.

According to the information he received, Diebaj was meeting someone at the Maulana Yusuf stadium in Ciceri, in the town of Serang. However, until now, he and other members of the HMI MPO Serang branch are still looking for the branch leader, who at the time was with the chairman of the Banten Jaya University Commissioner’s Office (Unbaja ).

“So far we are still looking for where he is, we will focus on his search first. Until 06:00 WIB we still have not received any news, we plan to go to the police of the city ​​of Serang to see if he’s there, “he said.

Irkham explained that his party would take action to disseminate posters containing the sacred verses of the Quran and hadiths. The poster is to be shown to the number one person in Indonesia to pray for a righteous and wise leader.

“We did not cancel the action, but while we were about to act, our president is missing and we will continue to look for his whereabouts,” he said.

Meanwhile, the secretary of the HMI MPO Police Station Untirta Ciwaru, Ega Mahendra revealed that the head of the branch and the chairman of the Unbaja police station were found at the police headquarters in Serang town, precisely in the building of criminal investigations at 08:00 WIB. However, both were held by KBO Reskrim and were not allowed to return home with the administrators who came to pick them up.

“Alhamdulillah, we have met here (Reskrim Polres Serang City), but the two are not allowed to come with us to the house. The reason is that an investigation is underway, although both have committed no crime, “he said.

Ega considers police wrongly detained Diebaj and Walinegara. Because the police did not present an arrest warrant (SP) and an immediate examination was carried out by mentioning it in the examination report sheet (BAP).

“There should be no detention, on what basis they are detained, like the criminals. Even if we only want to pray for the Indonesian leader,” he said.

Thanks to the efforts of management and several parties, the two were sent home at exactly 1:00 p.m. WIB. Ega hopes that in the future, arrests and detentions will not be repeated.

“From this incident, we stress that the police must not carry out arbitrary arrests and detentions. Because, from the point of view of the law, it is already a crime of kidnapping”, a- he declared. [fik]