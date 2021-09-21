Australian Prime Minister and diplomats seek to allay fears of AUKUS in Southeast Asia – The Diplomat

Advertising

Following the announcement of its new trilateral security partnership with the United States and the United Kingdom, the Australian government has stepped up efforts to reassure its neighbors in Southeast Asia about the implications of the new agreement.

According to a report of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had a telephone interview with Indonesian President Joko Widodo yesterday in which he assured him that AUKUS would not change Australia’s obligations under the Treaty of nuclear non-proliferation. He also said the partnership would help maintain a “strategic balance” in the region.

One of the most important and controversial elements of the AUKUS partnership is its plan to equip Australia with a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines. While these ships are unlikely to be ready until the late 2030s at the earliest, the deal has raised concerns that Australia could use nuclear propulsion technology to develop a weapons capability. nuclear.

Indonesia reacted to the announcement of noting that he was “deeply concerned about the continuation of the arms race and the projection of power in the region, while the new Malaysian Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, says that the AUKUS pact could “encourage other powers to take more aggressive measures in this region, especially in the South China Sea.” He added that this could be a catalyst for a nuclear arms race in the Indo-Pacific region.

Not all governments in Southeast Asia have criticized AUKUS. Philippine Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin said in a statement today that the Philippines hailed the deal, arguing that strengthening a close ally’s ability abroad to project power should restore and maintain balance in the region. “There is an imbalance in the forces available to ASEAN member states, with the main balancer being over half the world,” Locsin said in the statement. “Strengthening the ability of a close ally abroad to project power should restore and maintain the balance rather than destabilize it.”

Singapore positioned itself somewhere in the middle, express your hopes that the agreement would constructively contribute to regional peace and stability and complement the regional architecture.

While the AUKUS announcement was accompanied by rhetoric about freedom and did not mention any nation by name, the partnership, like the recently revived Quad partnership between Japan, Australia, India and the United States United, was motivated squarely by China’s growing power and ambition, including its vast claims in the South China Sea.

This has put Southeast Asian countries in an awkward position, given their strong economic ties with China and close security ties with the United States and its partners, and should further strengthen their desire to maintain successful relationships with both.

In addition to fears of an arms race or open conflict, there are clear fears in Southeast Asia that the agreement could sideline the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN ), who, like Dian Septiari of the Jakarta Post Noted, effectively acts as a buffer separating Australia and China ”and is therefore at the center of any outbreak of conflict between the two countries. Former Indonesian Foreign Minister Marty Natalegawa attributed this to ASEAN’s complacency and recent lack of proactivity, telling the Jakarta Post that AUKUS, like the Quad before it, has shown ASEAN the cost of its hesitation and indecision in a complex and rapidly changing geopolitical environment.

Other observers seemed to suggest that whatever ASEAN’s actions, its congenital desire to avoid choosing sides between China and the United States was always going to prevent it from being bypassed by impatient superpowers.

As James Chin of the University of Tasmania noted in an article yesterday, the AUKUS agreement reinforces the idea that the views of ASEAN members do not matter when it comes to the superpowers and how they operate in the region. He added, if anything, the AUKUS movement has reinforced the widely held perception that Australia’s mantra of being part of the region is, in fact, empty rhetoric. Australia has strongly signaled its intention to prioritize its Anglo-American and British allies.

To allay these concerns, Will Nankervis, Australia’s Ambassador to ASEAN, also posted A declaration declaring yesterday that AUKUS “is not a defense alliance or pact” and that the agreement “does not change Australia’s commitment to ASEAN nor our continued support for the regional architecture led by the ‘ASEAN “. The statement also underlines that Australia has no desire to acquire nuclear weapons.

It remains to be seen whether these Australian efforts succeed in allaying regional concerns. But once the shock of the announcement wears off, it’s likely that countries in Southeast Asia will learn to live with AUKUS. Despite their concerns about a resumption of conflict between the superpowers and their differences of opinion on the threat posed by China, many governments in the region will be pragmatic and seek to transform the agreement and its eventual strengthening of Australian naval deterrence. to their advantage.

Indeed, like Shahriman Lockman, senior analyst at Malaysia’s Institute for Strategic and International Studies, suggested to Bloomberg, the most negative statements from Southeast Asian countries could be a way of expressing their concern about AUKUS and of underscoring the independence of their foreign policies, as they prepared to establish beneficial security partnerships with the powers of AUKUS and other Western nations.

In this sense, it is quite possible that the main audience for the concerns recently expressed in Southeast Asia is not Washington, Canberra or London, but Beijing.