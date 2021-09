Joe Biden to welcome Boris Johnson after major speech at United Nations General Assembly – live updates | World news

Who is speaking in the United Nations General Assembly today? The first session begins at 2 p.m. UK time with the following speakers: 1.Jair Messias Bolsonaro, President, Federative Republic of Brazil 2.Joseph Biden, President, United States of America 3.Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President, Republic of Maldives 4.Ivn Duque Mrquez, President, Republic of Colombia 5.Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir, State of Qatar 6.Zuzana aputov, President, Slovak Republic (pre-recorded) 7.Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President, Portuguese Republic 8.Sadyr Zhaparov, President, Kyrgyz Republic (pre-recorded) 9.Gitanas Nausda, President, Republic of Lithuania ten.Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President, Republic of Uzbekistan (pre-recorded) 11.Flix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President, Democratic Republic of Congo 12.Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, President, Islamic Republic of Iran (pre-recorded) 13.Sebastin Piera Echenique, President, Republic of Chile (pre-recorded) 14.Moon Jae-in, President, Republic of Korea 15.Recep Tayyip Erdoan, President, Republic of Turkey 16.Guy Parmelin, President, Swiss Confederation 17.Xi Jinping, President, People’s Republic of China (pre-recorded) The second session begins at 8 p.m. when the speakers will be: 1.Zoran Milanovi, President, Republic of Croatia 2.Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, President, Arab Republic of Egypt (pre-recorded) 3.Pedro Castillo Terrones, President, Republic of Peru 4.Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, President, Turkmenistan (pre-recorded) 5.Sauli Niinist, President, Republic of Finland 6.Rodrigo Roa Duterte, President, Republic of the Philippines (pre-recorded) 7.Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda (pre-recorded) 8.Alberto Fernndez, President, Argentine Republic (pre-recorded) 9.Surangel Whipps, President, Republic of Palau ten.Klaus Werner Iohannis, President, Romania 11.Carlos Alvarado Quesada, President, Republic of Costa Rica 12.Andrzej Duda, President, Republic of Poland 13.Guillermo Lasso Mendoza, Constitutional President, Republic of Ecuador 14.Egils Levits, President, Republic of Latvia 15.Rumen Radev, President, Republic of Bulgaria (pre-recorded) 16.Hakainde Hichilema, President, Republic of Zambia 17.Jnos der, President, Hungary 18.Faustin Archange Touadera, Head of State, Central African Republic 19.Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo, President, Federal Republic of Somalia (pre-recorded)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/joe-biden-to-host-boris-johnson-after-major-speech-to-un-general-assembly-live-updates-12413378 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos