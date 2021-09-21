Biden aims to recruit allies to fight climate, COVID, more

NEW YORK President Joe Biden planned to use his first address to the United Nations General Assembly to reassure other nations of America’s leadership on the world stage and call on allies to act swiftly and cooperatively to resolve the lingering problems of the pandemic of COVID-19, climate change and humanity. rights violations.

Biden, who arrived in New York on Monday evening to meet with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres ahead of Tuesday’s speech, offered wholehearted endorsement of the body’s relevance and ambition at a difficult time in history.

The president, in brief remarks at the start of his meeting with Guterres, retracted his mantra that America is back, “a phrase that has become a presidential shorthand meant to encapsulate his promise to take a radically different approach with his allies than his predecessor Donald Trump.

The vision of the United Nations has never been short of ambition, nor has our Constitution, Biden said.

But the president faced a healthy measure of allied skepticism during his week of high-level diplomacy. The first months of his presidency included a series of difficult times with friendly countries expecting greater cooperation from Biden after four years of Trump’s first American approach to foreign policy.

Eight months into his presidency, Biden has been out of step with his allies over the chaotic end of the US war in Afghanistan. He has faced differences over how to share coronavirus vaccines with the developing world and over travel restrictions in the event of a pandemic. And there are questions about how best to respond to China’s military and economic measures.

Biden also finds himself in the middle of a new diplomatic quarrel with France, America’s oldest ally, after announcing its intention with Britain to equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. The move is expected to give Australia better patrol capabilities in the Pacific amid growing concerns over the Chinese military’s increasingly aggressive tactics, but it upended a French defense contract worth at least $ 66 billion to sell diesel submarines to Australia.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday that there had been a crisis of confidence with the United States following the episode.

Before Bidens’ arrival, EU Council President Charles Michel sharply criticized the Biden administration for leaving Europe out of the game in the Indo-Pacific region and ignoring the underlying elements of transparency and the loyalty of the transatlantic alliance in the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the announcement of the US-UK-Australia alliance.

Despite such differences, Biden hoped to use his address on Tuesday to the General Assembly as well as a series of one-on-one and larger meetings with world leaders this week to advocate for American leadership on the world stage.

There are points of disagreement, including when we disagree with decisions made by other countries, decision points when countries disagree with decisions made, the House press secretary said. Blanche, Jen Psaki. But the most important point here … is that we are committed to these alliances, and that still requires the work of every president, every world leader.

In an interview before he met Biden, Guterres told The Associated Press that he was concerned about the completely dysfunctional relationship between the United States and China and that this could lead to another cold war. Psaki said the administration disagreed with the assessment, adding that the US-China relationship was “not one of conflict but of competition.”

In his remarks on Tuesday, Biden planned to place a strong emphasis on the need for world leaders to work together on the COVID-19 pandemic, to meet past obligations to tackle climate change, to avoid emerging technology issues. and strengthen trade rules, according to White House officials. noted.

Biden was due to release new plans to help the global immunization effort and talk about the U.S. plan to meet its share of financial commitments the U.S. and other developed countries made in 2009 to help poorer countries adopt. clean energy technology, aid that was due to start every year last year, according to a senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity to preview the president’s remarks.

Prior to his departure, the Biden administration announced its intention to relax overseas travel restrictions in the United States from November. The United States has largely restricted travel by non-U.S. Citizens from Europe since the start of the pandemic, an issue that had become a point of contention in transatlantic relations.

The new rules will allow foreigners to enter if they have proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test, the White House said on Monday.

Biden planned to limit his time at the United Nations due to coronavirus concerns. He was due to meet with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in New York before moving the rest of the week’s diplomacy to virtual settings and Washington.

At a COVID-19 virtual summit Biden is hosting on Wednesday, leaders will be asked to step up vaccine-sharing commitments, address global oxygen shortages and address other critical issues related to the pandemic.

The president is also due to meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday at the White House and on Friday invited the Australian, Indian and Japanese prime ministers who are part of a Pacific alliance known as the Quad to Washington. In addition to the Quad Leaders’ Gathering, Biden will sit down for one-on-one meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Madhani reported from Washington. Associated Press editors Jonathan Lemire in New York and Edith Lederer at the United Nations contributed to this report.