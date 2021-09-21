House Democrats continue efforts to reduce presidential powers after Trump





WASHINGTON House Democrats plan to move forward with legislation to prevent abuse of presidential power, strengthen Congress’ ability to enforce subpoenas, and strengthen whistleblower protection in what supporters of the measures say it is largely a response to Donald Trump’s actions as president.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Will highlight the Protecting Our Democracy Act at a press conference alongside her main sponsor, Representative Adam Schiff, D-Calif., President of the House Intelligence Committee.

The measure would limit the president’s clemency power, require presidential candidates to be transparent with their tax records and extend a deadline to prosecute former presidents and vice-presidents for federal crimes committed before or during their tenure, according to the Protect Democracy group. , which argues in favor of the measure.

It would also ensure that incoming presidents have access to resources for the transition period following an election and require disclosure of contacts between the White House and the Justice Department.

“The proposals address long-standing vulnerabilities in our democracy that have allowed for the expansion of presidential power, many of which have been exploited for decades by presidents of both parties, and some of which have reached new heights thanks to the actions of the President. ‘Trump administration,’ the group said on its website.

Donald Trump, for example, has since refused his campaign for the president to release his tax records, repeatedly claiming he couldn’t do so because the IRS was auditing his documents.

Before Trump stepped down, he pardoned hundreds of people, including his former campaign manager Paul Manafort, his former adviser Roger Stone, his other former campaign manager Steve Bannon, and his former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Democrats introduced the measure at previous congresses. If the measure progresses in the House, Democrats would need at least 10 Republicans in the Senate to back the package to pass the final vote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/house-democrats-press-forward-effort-curtail-presidential-powers-after-trump-n1279704 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos