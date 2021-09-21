The fall of Afghanistan and its implications for China

Author: Stefanie Kam, ANU

The political vacuum left as a result of the US exit from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s rapid takeover is likely to embolden militant jihadist groups, provide a sanctuary for the resurgence of terrorism, and consolidate status. of the country as an attractive destination for foreign fighters. The shift in the center of gravity from the Middle East to Afghanistan will potentially lead to greater instability in the region, which will increase China’s cross-border concerns. While Beijing appears to have stepped up its engagement with the Taliban regime, it is reluctant to play a larger role in stabilizing the country.

As Chinese President Xi Jinpings recent remarks Urging Afghanistan to eradicate terrorism and promising to provide more aid to the indicated country, Beijing cannot afford the risk of instability spillover into Xinjiang. Uyghur refugees currently living in Afghanistan could be exposed to radicalization and terrorism. The close link between its economic and security interests increases the stakes for Beijing. Long-standing concerns about Afghanistan becoming an external stronghold for anti-Chinese separatist forces have led China to step up counterterrorism and security cooperation with its Afghan counterparts. Weapons and resources recently captured by the Taliban could be channeled to other terrorist groups, fomenting greater regional instability.

Beijing is likely to continue to strengthen security along the border Xinjiang shares with Afghanistan and to cooperate with its proxies in South and Central Asia. This will be done mainly through the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, of which Afghanistan is an observer.

A stable Afghanistan is essential because access to the country’s road and rail links will be essential for Beijing to realize its plans to build the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The Baloch and Sindhi insurgent groups have called the CPEC’s Chinese investments in the region imperialism or neocolonialism for attract sympathy or support for their cause and to justify attacks. The case of the long-blocked Mes Aynak copper mine case reflects the complex link between Beijing’s economic and security interests in Afghanistan.

Beijing takes a cautious and pragmatic approach to the Taliban’s promises to restore stability to avoid the mistakes of the The United States and its NATO partners. Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing will encourage reconciliation and reconstruction in Afghanistan with respect and at the request of the Afghan people. Wang also called the Taliban a vital military and political force in Afghanistan, but did not recognize the Taliban as the de facto government.

Beijing is not playing a direct role in post-war reconstruction efforts in Afghanistan for several reasons. With the United States no longer serving as a stabilizing force, the Taliban leadership lacks the support and confidence of the international community. While the Chinese media presented the long American war in Afghanistan as a failure, the persistence of the Taliban is questionable. The Taliban’s brutal imposition of social restrictions on women in the 1990s also cast doubts on the Taliban’s willingness and ability to achieve inclusiveness under their rule. There is also potential for the Taliban to co-opt other jihadist militants in the country and facilitate greater chaos in the country.

Beijing’s tacit support for the Taliban regime serves two purposes. Beijing wants concessions in return for the Taliban because of its security considerations in Xinjiang. Working with the Taliban also presents a strategic opportunity to prove the superiority of its political system and governance and to demonstrate a model of peacebuilding that seeks regional stability through economic development. A wait-and-see approach, informed by calculations of the risks and opportunities latent in geopolitical and local developments on the ground in Afghanistan, is Beijing’s preferred approach.

China’s ability to invest in military and private security forces remains limited largely due to its adherence to the principle of non-interference. Other factors include diplomatic concerns, a lack of capacity and doubts about the effectiveness of military solutions. These concerns are compounded by their ignorance of Afghan geographic terrain and the potential of China’s military and security presence in Afghanistan to fuel local grievances.

The old conventional approach to the war on terror that ushered in the US invasion of Afghanistan and two decades of counterinsurgency operations in the country has been defined by a largely militarized counterterrorism response. This focus on short-term gains, rather than long-term gains suited to political realities on the ground, has broadly defined the failure of the US approach to terrorism. As a rising power with a growing presence in the world, China must now avoid the mistakes of the United States and seek to take matters into their own hands. Counterterrorism efforts must be guided by an understanding of the historical and structural forces that give impetus to terrorism.

Beijing also faces a credibility problem across Asia and Africa. Some Muslims measure China’s intentions towards them against Beijing’s treatment of its citizens, including ethnic and religious minorities in border regions. China may need to pay more attention to the perceptions of local communities. Beijing may also need to demonstrate its commitment to respecting and protecting the rights of broader segments of the Muslim population while protecting its interests from attacks by militant jihadists.

Stefanie Kam is an associate researcher at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies at Nanyang Technical University and a PhD candidate at the Crawford School of Public Policy at Australian National University.