Miriam Margolyes says she ‘wants Boris Johnson castrated’ in savage stunt
Miriam Margolyes delivered another brutal blow to Boris Johnson, this time revealing that she would like the Prime Minister to be “castrated”.
Not one to fear controversy, the 80-year-old actress has already sparked complaints from Ofcom over a comment she made about wanting the prime minister dead.
In a new interview, she has now stated that she didn’t want him to die, but “she wouldn’t mind him being neutered”, the Express reports.
Read more: Miriam Margolyes calls BBC stars “total s *** s over time at Cambridge University
The Conservative Party and the Prime Minister’s father Stanley Johnson, 81, have also not escaped the barrage of attacks from Ms Margolyes.
The actress lambasted the government as a “dreadful, incompetent and corrupt shower of t *** s”.
She added: “I have never seen such a deplorable group of people.”
Miriam went on to criticize Boris’ father, Stanley Johnson, whom she called “vile”.
The actress previously said in The Last Leg that she struggled not to want Boris to die “while in hospital with coronavirus.
She said: “I wanted him to die, then I thought it hurt me and I don’t want to be the type of person who wants people to die.
“So I wanted him to improve, which he did, he got better, but he didn’t improve as a human being and I would really prefer that.”
His remarks prompted 494 complaints from Ofcom, but no further action was taken.
In a turnaround, she added to The Guardian this week: “Well, I don’t want him to die. But I wouldn’t mind him being neutered.
Miriam and Stanley faced off while filming The Real Marigold On Tour.
Boris’ father took offense after calling the prime minister a “p *** ock” and asking if he had dyed his hair.
She asked: “Boris looks a lot like Stanley. Is it the natural color or are you helping it?”
He replied, “Oh, for heaven’s sake! I say! If I did, I wouldn’t admit it!”
After insisting that no one cared if it was dyed or natural, Stanley replied, “Well guys don’t do that sort of thing.”
In January, she criticized Boris, Donald Trump and those who opposed the coronavirus vaccination, in a rant on Good Morning Britain.
Speaking to Susanna Reid, she said: “Of course you have to have the vaccine, these anti-vaccines are crazy. They need to be treated.
At the time, Miriam said she wasn’t stung but hoped to get it done as soon as possible.
“I will be 80 in May and maybe I can have it in Italy before coming [back], but I don’t come to England before going there safely, ”she continued.
“You have this clown in charge over there that I didn’t vote for, and I hold him responsible.”
Miriam went on to say that she “couldn’t wait to see the back of” Donald Trump, whose presidency officially ended in January.
He was replaced in the White House by Joe Biden.
