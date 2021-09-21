Indians want to boycott Shah Rukh Khan but we don’t know why – Comment





The dust may have settled on the hashtag “Boycott Shah Rukh Khan” which recently made headlines on social media in India (and by default in Pakistan), but we are still no closer to understanding why it started in first place. There doesn’t seem to be a definitive answer and most of the posts online are quite confusing. So we decided to list some of the reasons in the hope that someone can help us figure it out.

Khan, one of the biggest movie stars in the world, will star in a new movie called Pathan. It was directed by Siddharth Anand. Very few details have been released yet, but according to News18, Khan plays a RAW agent named Feroze Pathan in the film and will be joined by Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

None of this explains why the Indians want to boycott him. Here are some of the reasons we found on Twitter.

He starred in a movie in 2001

From what we can understand, this user seems to be mad at a movie SRK made in 2001. And he also doesn’t like the name of his upcoming movie titled Pathan. “Why hire Pathan in India?” The user asked. Why indeed.

He (apparently) loves Pakistan

In a way, to speak of intolerance in India means that he loves Pakistan. Interesting.

He posted a photo with a friend

Photos of Khan with his friend, architect Tony Ashai, have been circulating online and apparently people believe he is an ISI agent. And here we thought he was a Kashmiri-American architect who was designing the NAML Institute in Mianwali.

Six years ago he said there was intolerance in India

Six years ago, Khan reportedly gave an interview in which he said there was intolerance in India. Apparently those six-year remarks were enough to get him banned.

He wants to abolish Sanskrit

King Khan apparently wants to abolish Sanskrit. This guy has no proof, just a feeling, apparently.

He follows Barkha Dutt on Twitter (and is friends with PM Imran)

The actor follows Indian journalist Barkha Dutt on Twitter, which is apparently enough to get him to purgatory. Add that to his apparent friendships with Mahira Khan and Prime Minister Imran Khan and you have the recipe for disaster.

None of these reasons make sense to us. Let us know if you could figure out why the Indians want him banned.

We’d like to imagine that’s how King Khan reacted when he checked the tweets as part of SRK’s still unclear boycott trend on Twitter.

