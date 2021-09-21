Why the Cleveland Indians are preventing Donald Trump from supporting the Republican candidate for the US Senate





When former President Donald Trump speaks, the Republican Party continues to listen. And that’s bad news for Matt Dolan, who has entered the GOP realm in pursuit of a US Senate seat in Ohio.

Dolan is the son of Larry Dolan, owner of the Cleveland Indians. In July, the organization announced plans to change the club’s name to Cleveland Guardians after the 2021 MLB season. (Larry Dolan is the uncle of James Dolan, owner of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers and Madison Square Garden.)

Matt Dolan, currently a state senator from Ohio, called the name change decision an unfortunate consequence of culture wars, which have put pressure on businesses that sometimes cannot be responsibly ignored.

But that was not enough for Trump, who announced he would not support Dolans’ candidacy. According to the New York Post, Trump announced his position in an emailed statement:

Anyone who changes the name of the former Cleveland Indians to Cleveland Guardians should not run for the United States Senate representing the Great People of Ohio. The Atlanta Braves didn’t change their name, and the Florida State Seminoles didn’t change their vocals, but Cleveland did, and they were there first. Despite this, a man named Matt Dolan, the son of the team owner, has spoken out against Cancel Culture. Do these two things really work together? Either way, I know at least one person in the race who I won’t be supporting. The Republican Party has too many RINOs!

Indians were not the first professional sports franchise to announce a name change amid backlash from Native Americans. The Washington football team gave up its Redskins nickname a year ago in July.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Mike Rosenstein can be reached at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nj.com/yankees/2021/09/why-cleveland-indians-are-keeping-donald-trump-from-endorsing-republican-candidate-for-us-senate.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

