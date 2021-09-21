Jokowi asked to manage Polemic TWK KPK, MAKI: It’s not just laying hens that are considered important





Journalist Tribunnews.com, Rizki Sandi Saputra TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – Indonesian Anti-Corruption Society (MAKI) Coordinator Boyamin Saiman, requested the participation of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in settling the TWK dispute between KPK employees. According to Boyamin, in view of KPK law number 19 of 2019, the KPK is part of the executive family, whose position is directly under the responsibility of the president. “Remember that this is his job (of the president), his authority, the morale of his delegation, it is the only way, there is no other way, even the demonstrations are useless, so the legal process is unnecessary, so that must be the president’s decision, ”Boyamin said during his meeting with the media team at the South Jakarta District Court on Tuesday (9/21/2021). He alluded to the TWK controversy within the anti-corruption agency, where by the end of the month, 57 KPK employees will be sacked. Boyamin said President Jokowi should not only consider the issue of laying hens as important until he is finally invited to the palace, but also the issue of TWK for KPK employees. Read also : This is the consideration that MAKI did not report KPK chief Lili Pintauli to the attorney general’s office “You see the chicken eggs at Blitar are just taken care of, Atta Halilintar is just taken care of compared to the guest music at the palace, now that’s just as important, don’t say it’s not important , yes, eggs are also important, so the president has to take care of TWK as well, ”he said. According to Boyamin, TWK’s controversy over KPK employees could have an impact on the nation’s division. Therefore, it is considered very important for Chairman Jokowi to take a stand in this TWK dispute. “I came back to the issue of laying hens, of buying expensive corn, because of the demonstration, he was arrested and then invited to the palace,” he said. Read also : This is what Anies Baswedan said after being questioned by the KPK for 5 hours

