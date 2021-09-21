PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron discuss the Afghan crisis and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday discussed issues such as the crisis in Afghanistan and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region by phone, according to a statement from Macron’s office. “French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Modi spoke by telephone. They agreed to act jointly and with Europe in the Indo-Pacific, to keep the region stable and free of hegemony. France has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthen India’s strategic autonomy, “said the French Ambassador. in India. The two leaders also discussed the situation in Afghanistan and agreed to coordinate ahead of multilateral summits such as the G20 and COP26. President Emmanuel Macron warmly welcomed India’s decision to resume vaccine exports to COVAX “, he added. Let us know!

What kind of content would you like to see from us this year? – HubSpot (@HubSpot) It comes as France grapples with the fallout from Australia’s cancellation of a $ 40 billion French submarine order. For the uninitiated, Australia said last week it would cancel an earlier agreement in 2016 with the French naval group to build a fleet of conventional submarines, and instead build at least eight powered submarines. nuclear with US and UK technology after entering into a trilateral security partnership. . France said it was made aware of the pact just hours before the public announcement, calling it a stab in the back. She also recalled her ambassadors from the United States and Australia in protest. “We want explanations,” French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Sunday. Meanwhile, Australia has defended its decision to drop the multi-billion dollar purchase of submarines. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has dismissed accusations that Australia lied, saying France should have known it was ready to break the deal, the BBC reported. Morrison said he understood France’s disappointment, but had always been clear on Australia’s position. The French government “would have had every reason to know that we had deep and serious concerns,” he said. “Ultimately it was a decision as to whether the submarines being built, at great cost to the Australian taxpayer, were going to be able to do the work we needed when they came into operation. service and our strategic judgment based on the best intelligence and defense advice was that it wouldn’t, ”Morrison said. Now US President Joe Biden has requested a phone call with Macron about the deal, which would take place in the coming days, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal has reported, reported France 24. We want explanations, said Attal. adding that the United States has had to answer for what looks a lot like a major breach of trust. (To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing of the PDF of the article on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Posted on: Tuesday September 21, 2021 5:08 PM IST

