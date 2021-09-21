Johnson suggests withdrawal from Afghanistan could have been handled differently





B oris Johnson admitted that perhaps the withdrawal of British and American troops from Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover could have been handled differently. In an interview with broadcaster NBC during his trip to America for the United Nations General Assembly, Mr Johnson was asked if he had tried to contact US President Joe Biden and had to wait 36 ​​hours for a response . Mr Johnson told NBC: I don’t discuss my calls with other executives. As far as I can remember, we spoke very candidly about all of this. He denied feeling snubbed and when asked if Mr Biden had been too stubborn about the pullout, he said: America has been here for 20 years and it’s a respectable argument to say that that’s enough. Look, I mean, could we have done it a little differently? Maybe we could. READ MORE It comes after Mr Johnson raised the situation in Afghanistan with other world leaders at the summit. Downing Street said the prime minister met with both Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. Regarding the meeting with President Erdogan, a Downing Street spokesperson said: The leaders thanked each other for their support in the evacuation of Afghanistan last month. The Prime Minister outlined his priorities on Afghanistan, including ensuring that any international recognition of the Taliban is based on respect for human rights and permission to leave the country safely. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6733%"/> Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the United Nations General Assembly in New York (Stefan Rousseau / PA) / PA wire During the meeting with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, they added: The leaders discussed the situation in Afghanistan. The Prime Minister thanked Qatar for its continued support in the evacuation of British nationals from Afghanistan. The Prime Minister and the Emir agreed on the importance for the international community to work together to maintain stability and prevent a humanitarian crisis in the region. The Prime Minister stressed that any recognition of the Taliban should be conditional on respect for human rights and the authorization of safe passage to those who wish to leave the country. When asked if there would be any embarrassment when he meets President Biden at the White House over Afghanistan, the prime minister told the BBC that UK-state relations -Unis were about as good as they had been for a very long time. Mr Johnson told the BBC: We all came here two years ago. Today we ended the ban on British beef; we have ended the tariffs on Scotch whiskey. We just had a very important announcement that British travelers can come to the United States if they have been doubly vaccinated. Things are working very, very well. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6736%"/> Prime Minister Boris Johnson goes to a TV interview in New York while attending the United Nations General Assembly (Stefan Rousseau / PA) / PA wire He added: If you look at Biden’s White House, one of the great benefits of working with Joe Biden and his White House is that they are compassionately engaged in the fight against climate change, so look what the president has to say later. Haven’t seen it yet, but there is a very different mood in Washington about this issue which is crucial for the UK and the rest of the world as we head to Cop26 in Glasgow in November. . Earlier, he told NBC it was a breath of fresh air (to work with President Biden) in the sense of some things we can really, really work on together.

