September 21 news headlines: PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States, death of a psychic in UP and other important news

New Delhi: India has called the exclusion of Covishield from the UK government’s new COVID-19 rules “discriminatory.” In addition, Congress blamed the Center for the death of Mahant Narendra Giri in Uttar Pradesh. Here are the headlines of the day –
PM Narendra Modi and US President Biden to meet in Washington on September 24
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will meet on September 24 and are expected to discuss ways to stem radicalization, combat terrorism, and deliberate on ways to strengthen bilateral relations on trade, investment, defense and security between India and the United States of America. . Prime Minister Modi will be accompanied by Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Minister Shringla, among others. Read more
India says UK non-recognition of Covishield is discriminatory
India told the British government on Tuesday that not recognizing Covishield in the new COVID-19 rules was discriminatory. Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla, however, told a press conference here that the UK government had given some assurances and the issue could be resolved soon. “The non-recognition of Covishield is a discriminatory policy and impacts our citizens traveling in the UK. EAM has strongly raised the issue with the new British Foreign Secretary. I am told that certain assurances have been given that this issue will be resolved, ”said the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Read more
The case of the death of Mahant Narendra Giri [UPDATES]: Central leaders had Mahant “killed”, according to Congress
Mahant Narendra Giri, chairman of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) – India’s largest seer organization – was found dead Monday in Baghambari Mutt in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Mahant Giri’s body was found hanging from the ceiling by his followers, police said. A team of five will perform an autopsy tomorrow, then he will rest in samadhi according to the rituals. An alleged seven-eight-page suicide note was also found on the site where the seer wrote that he was mentally disturbed and was killing himself. The seer wrote that he was angry with one of his disciples Anand Giri, police said. An FIR was filed at George Town Police Station against Anand Giri for aiding and abetting suicide. The FIR was registered under section 306 of the IPC (Incitement to Suicide) based on the complaint filed by another disciple Amar Giri Pawan Maharaj. Read more
Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra released on bail in pornography case after 2 months in jail [PHOTOS]
Shilpa Shetty’s businessman husband Raj Kundra was arrested in a suspected pornography case on July 19. He was behind bars at Arthur Road Prison for 2 months. Raj was released on bail today. Kundra was convicted under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. Read more
The biggest learning I have had from MS Dhoni as a captain is going through the process: Rishabh Pant
Indian goalkeeper-beater Rishabh Pant will lead the Delhi Capitals (DC) for the rest of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL). Pant-led DC will open their 2021 IPL campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday. Speaking at a press conference, the Indian goalkeeper-beater and Delhi Capitals captain shared his greatest learning from MS Dhoni as captain. Read more
Sensex wins 514 pts at the close, Nifty settles at 17,562; Metal and real estate stocks lead the rally
Indian benchmarks recovered their intraday losses to trade daily high on Tuesday afternoon, led by strong gains in real estate stocks, metals, information technology and pharmaceuticals. The Sensex gained 482.16 points or 0.82% to 58,973.23. Nifty gained 149.10 points or 0.86% to 17,562. Read more
Canada resumes direct flights to India after 5 months: Details here
Air Canada, which is the largest airline in Canada, has resumed its direct flight between India and Canada after a hiatus of almost 5 months. The airline has restarted Delhi-Toronto nonstop with a new protocol where WHO-approved vaccinated passengers must undergo an RT-PCR test or rapid PCR test within 18 hours of boarding its flights from the center of covid-19 test and Delhi Airport Terminal 3 lounge. Read more
