Undermine institutions, subscribe to OBOR: Beijing and the crisis of global governance

Will the world end up supporting China’s rise to power by allowing the CCP to take over global institutions?

This article is part of the seriesThe heist of Beijing: putting global institutions at the service of the CCP’s agenda

All good things must come to an end, as must illusions about the promised common future. A fundamental assumption long held by many in the West is that the multilateral institutions put in place during the six postwar decades would serve to constrain and guide the peaceful rise of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). It was believed that a Beijing given the position it deemed justified within the multilateral architecture would end up being a responsible steward of these institutions and of the global commons more broadly. The scandal at the World Bank that led to the end of the Doing Business report and index This is the third time that this hypothesis has been proven to be naïve, and, indeed, delusional.

The World Bank scandal is directly linked to the growing sense of entitlement of Xi Jinping’s regimes. An independent report commissioned by the Bank revealed that its leaders, including a former senior official, Kristalina Georgieva, who is now the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), apparently manipulated the so-called independent report to appease worried PRC officials of their classification. The immediate context? The ownership shares at the Bank were to be recalculated; in other words, the PRC was going to see a big boost in its control of the institution. (Ultimately, 52 countries had to reduce it was Beijing’s anticipation of increased power over the institution that led to this episode; it appears that an international careerist bureaucracy was all too eager to please the new owner. Many will now want to take a closer look at Beijing’s position on the acrimonious selection in 2019 of a new IMF Managing Director within the European bloc.

Two other institutional pillars of global governance have already been left powerless and have been ridiculed globally in the wake of Beijing’s actions. The World Trade Organization (WTO) has lost the world’s confidence in the two decades since the PRC joined; many of its members, developed and developing, believe that the PRC has failed to carry out the reforms it promised to join. As a result, it retained an advantage in world trade that the WTO was unable to rectify, leading to the institution itself being viewed as worthless. And then there’s the World Health Organization (WHO), which was seen during this pandemic as prioritizing Beijing’s sensitivities rather than warning the world of a deadly contagion or even properly investigating its origins. . Strict reporting by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) means that questions remain unanswered about the origin of the virus, but what is certain is that the initial spread of the pandemic is largely due to the machinations and missteps of the CPC, and the complicity of the leaders of the WHO with Beijing.

It is time to accept that ceding control of the levers of global power to Beijing has dire consequences. Liberal democracies like India and those who designed the postwar multilateral structure understand the need for independent institutions. They may be irritated by the pressure that such independence places on their own national and geopolitical actions, but the appreciation of the importance of strength and institutional independence is in their DNA. This is of course not true for the Chinese Communist Party. Why should one expect that a system which allows no independence at the national level does not consider it necessary to also take control of global institutions? For them, these institutions are useful in perpetuating and advancing the party line.

The Ease of Doing Business report and its deserved demise should not worry us. Concern about what will follow should be more widespread. That Georgievas’ name has appeared in this investigation is worrying given that the IMF, in particular, is under siege. Its former director, Christine Lagarde, explicitly pointed out that the Beijing One Belt, One Road initiative risked leading to an explosion of debt in the developing world which would become the problem of the IMF. Under Georgieva, the pandemic actually caused a debt crisis in emerging economies in 2020. Other state-run lenders wanted to give some relief to countries most under pressure. The PRC’s financial institutions refused to play the game, demanding that they instead be treated as private sector bondholders. Georgieva seemed to excuse this behavior, saying in October 2020, what we also hear from China is that they recognize that this is a relatively new creditor, but that they are a very large creditor and that they must mature at the national level in terms of the management of its own lenders, of coordination between them. The problem with the PRC’s external lending is not a lack of maturity or coordination. On the contrary, the problem is the opposite: too much coordination and political control. Will future bailouts spend IMF money to save Beijing Belt and Road bad loans? During a closed-door meeting in New Delhi a few summers ago, an American diplomat who had just finished meeting with his counterparts in Colombo told Indian analysts that his Chinese debt has ravaged Sri Lanka’s balance sheet and that an IMF bailout was inevitable because, indeed, It turned out to be.

Unless we all recognize the danger Beijing poses to global institutions, we will end up paying for the expansion of Chinese ownership and political control over large geographic areas.

An IMF that fears Beijing’s wrath is an IMF that will not protect its shareholders or global private capital. The Belt and Road Initiative loans will provoke more and more crises in the future, perhaps as soon as possible, given the effect the pandemic has had on the balance sheets of emerging economies . An IMF intimidated by an activist minority shareholder may well be channeling global savings into the PRC’s loan bailout.

Unless we all recognize the danger Beijing poses to global institutions, we will end up paying for the expansion of Chinese ownership and political control over large geographic areas. It is the global equivalent of privatizing profits and socializing losses, ill-conceived projects will create profits, power and growth for the benefit of the CCP, and their adverse economic results will be left to the world to subscribe. The United States has already mismanaged the World Bank; does the European Union have the strength to save the IMF?