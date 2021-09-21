World leaders speak at United Nations General Assembly: Live | United Nations News

Several days of speeches by heads of state and government began on Tuesday as the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly is about to begin.

Climate change, COVID-19 and security are expected to dominate discussions at the annual gathering, which has a hybrid format after being forced almost entirely online last year.

For the Tuesday morning session, speakers include UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, US President Joe Biden, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Biden addresses Israel-Palestine, Iran and the New Cold War

Biden said the United States continued to support a two-state solution for Israel-Palestine, while adding that American support for an independent Jewish state was unequivocal.

He added that the United States was ready to fully comply with the Iran nuclear deal if Tehran did the same.

Biden also said the United States is not seeking a new Cold War, an apparent reference to Secretary General Guterress’ warning to the United States and China ahead of the assembly.

Biden: US seeks to rally world to action

Biden assured the US commitment to the UN, while seeking to reassure the allies.

It comes after the chaotic withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan and amid a diplomatic row with France over a new security alliance with the United Kingdom and Australia, all part of a wider pivot to focus on China.

As the United States focuses on the priorities, and the regions of the world, like the Indo-Pacific, that are most important today and in the future, do so with our allies and partners through the cooperation of institutions. Multilateral organizations like the United Nations to amplify our collective strength and speed are progress in addressing global challenges, he said.

He also denounced the authoritarians who seek to proclaim the end of the era of democracy.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly [File: Evan Vucci/The Associated Press]

US President Joe Biden: The next decade must be decisive

Biden presented a difficult choice for world leaders to cooperate or face the perils of various global challenges on their own.

This is the clear and urgent choice we face here on the eve of what must be a decisive decade for our world, he said.

A decade that will literally determine our future as a global community, he said.

Unvaccinated Bolsonaro, first world leader to speak out

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is not vocally vaccinated, has angered at the restrictions on coronaviruses.

The UN requires vaccinations according to an honor system. New York City, however, requires proof of vaccination in certain indoor locations, including restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues.

In his speech, Bolsonaro denounced restrictions on coronaviruses which he said have hampered economies. He said his government supported vaccinations.

However, my administration did not support a vaccine or health passport, or any other vaccine-related obligations, he said.

Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil, arrives at United Nations Headquarters [John Minchillo/The Associated Press]

UNGA President Welcomes Leaders In Person

New UNGA President Abdulla Shahid of Maldives welcomed world leaders to the 76th session of the Assembly.

I am honored to welcome you all at the opening of the general debate, as we begin the high-level week of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, he said.

I am even more pleased to welcome you to an in-person session of the General Assembly, he said.

After being given the option, more than 100 world leaders have chosen to appear in person this year. Others will give speeches by video.

UNGA President Abdulla Shahid addresses the 76th session of the assembly [File: Eduardo Munoz/The Associated Press]

Guterres: the scope of the UN too limited

Guterres called for more comprehensive multilateral organizations.

Today’s multilateral system is too limited in its instruments and capacities, compared to what is necessary for effective governance of the management of global public goods, he said.

He said the world needs to tackle six big divides: peace, wealth, gender, digital and generations.

COVID-19 and the climate crisis have exposed deep vulnerabilities as societies and as a planet. Yet instead of humility in the face of these epic challenges, we see pride. Instead of the path of solidarity, we are at a dead end towards destruction. At the same time, another disease is spreading in our world today: a disease of mistrust, he said.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly [Timothy A Clary/The Associated Press]

Guterres: I’m here to sound the alarm

Guterres addressed the UNGA with a stern warning: I am here to sound the alarm: the world must wake up. We’re on the brink – and we’re heading in the wrong direction.

In a sweeping speech at the start of the general debate, Guterres denounced inequality, mistrust, misinformation, an attack on science and the upheavals in Afghanistan, Ethiopia and Yemen.

He denounced the geopolitical divisions that hinder international cooperation, specifically referring to the conflicting position of the world’s two largest economies, the United States and China, without naming them.

Guterres will not give up in his speech

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will deliver a non-striking speech, portraying a grim picture of the world and a pressing need for leaders to engage with the global body.

Those who have seen the speech say it is an extremely loud speech and extremely pessimistic about the direction of the world, said Al Jazeeras James Bays, reporting from New York.

A UN insider, who worked for the UN for many years, said it was the loudest speech they had ever seen by a secretary general.

Guterres to address world leaders at 76th UNGA [File: Susana Vera/Reuters]

Five things to watch

Following last year’s 75th anniversary celebration, this year’s UNGA will be indicative of the seriousness with which countries take their commitments to reinvigorate the United Nations and a broader commitment to multilateralism.

It will be especially interesting to see how Guterres approaches his second and final term in the role, with many observers expecting a more resolute and serious tone.

Competition between the United States and China will also be closely watched in the General Assembly Hall, whether leaders make concrete commitments to tackle climate change and vaccine inequalities, and how leaders address issues of human rights.

