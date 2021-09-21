There is no Surpres deadline for the TNI commander candidate, but the DPR is hoping Jokowi will submit it soon.





TRIBUNNEWS.COM – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) did not submit the name of the candidate for the post of commander-in-chief of the TNI until Monday (20/09/2021). In fact, the commander of the TNI, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, will retire in November 2021. Therefore, a member of Commission I of the Indonesian House of Representatives, Christina Aryani, hopes that the presidential letter (Surpres) for the candidate for the post of commander of the TNI will be submitted before the retirement of Hadi Tjahjanto. Nevertheless, Christine said no deadline regarding the submission of the Surpres for the candidate for the post of commander of the TNI. However, he said, the sooner the better, given that the RPD’s recess period approaches on October 7. President Joko Widodo and three TNI chiefs of staff exercise in the morning as they take a leisurely stroll through the Bogor Botanical Gardens in Bogor, West Java, Sunday (06/14/2020 ). The TNI Chiefs of Staff are General TNI Andika Perkasa, Chief of Staff of the Army (KSAD), Admiral Yudo Margono, Chief of Naval Staff (KSAL ), and the Chief of Staff of the Air Force (KSAU) Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo. (PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT) Read also : The reason why KSAD Andika Perkasa is a strong candidate for the post of TNI commander: having strong supporters is considered a good candidate to understand Jokowi. Read also : Profile of Lieutenant-General Eko Margiyono, new name on the stock exchange for the candidate for the post of commander of the TNI, ex-SBY’s Guard “In fact, there is no deadline Yes. If we talk about the regulations, we’ll see that the captain will retire in November. “ “The DPR part-session will end on October 7, which is quite close,” Christina said during her meeting at the Senayan parliamentary complex on Monday (9/20/2021), as quoted by Kompas.com. “But we had better see it delivered before November if we can,” he added. Even though Christina said no deadline concerning Surpres, the candidate for the post of commander of the TNI, according to him, it would be better if it is deposited before November. The reason is that the next TNI Commander candidate can prepare to face the appropriate test (Good and good test) of Committee I of the House of Representatives.

