China’s belt and road run aground in the Philippines

At the end of July, the Estrella-Pantaleon four-lane bridge open to traffic on the Pasig River in Manila, providing a new route between the urban centers of Makati and Mandaluyong within the congested capital of the Philippines. Approximately 50,000 vehicles will pass each day on the bridge, which was built by the China Road and Bridge Corporation under the auspices of the Beijings Belt and Road Initiative and Philippine President Rodrigo Dutertes during the national infrastructure program Build, Build, Build.

Duterte, who attended an inauguration ceremony with the Chinese ambassador, welcomed the opening of the bridge and, after a virtual meeting with Xi Jinping on August 27, said he was considering the completion of Following key infrastructure projects funded by China, ranging from flood control to railways. Yet many of the projects envisioned at the start of Dutertes’ six-year presidency, when he left a state visit to Beijing with $ 24 billion in investments and loans, go unrealized as his tenure hits. at its end.

Belt and Road and Build, Build, Build

Of the loans and investment pledges guaranteed during the 2016 visit, $ 15 billion reflected business-to-business agreements while US $ 9 billion was in the form of loans expected by Chinese banks for specific projects or to Filipino companies. At least 17 MoUs or other agreements have been signed, covering a wide range of projects in sectors ranging from transportation and manufacturing to renewable energy. The proposed Chinese projects covered the entire 1,850 km length of the Philippine archipelago.

In Beijing, Duterte hailed a new start for economic relations between the Philippines and China, having announcement its separation from the close traditional ally of the United States before the Chinese leadership. Xi Jinping responded to the opening of Dutertes in lifting restrictions on Philippine banana and pineapple exports, which had been imposed years earlier amid mounting tensions in the South China Sea. The Philippine president, seeking Xi’s support, was largely content to put these differences aside.

It appeared that the way was cleared for an economic boom at the rate of the great plans of the two leaders: Build, Build, Build, winner of the vote of Dutertes. program which placed the modernization of the overburdened national infrastructure of the Philippines at the top of the priorities of its administration was to receive a boost in the form of long-term Chinese financing under the “Belt and Road” initiative. At the western end of the Pacific, the Philippines marked a lucrative stopover along the envisaged Maritime Silk Route.

The various fortunes of Chinese projects

Over the next five years, however, projects took a long time to get started. In 2020, $ 620 million in China’s official development assistance was disbursed in the Philippines, of the $ 4.6 billion set aside for ongoing projects, most of which has remained at the procurement stage. The Philippines hopes to add $ 1.9 billion to that in the near future, with Under Secretary of Finance Mark Dennis Joven remark last month the China Export-Import Bank assessed loans for three other large projects.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez recently expressed his approval in the Filipino Daily Investigator China’s implementation of projects already underway, but recognized that the massive deals came with red tape, in particular in citing difficulties in obtaining approvals, and in the fact that construction companies in the two countries involved in the joint ventures understood each other.

The fortunes of three Chinese-backed infrastructure projects in 2021 demonstrate these disparities:

In January, an agreement was approved for a US $ 940 million freight railway connecting two former US military bases to Luzon, the wealthy northern island of the Philippines. Construction of the 71 km single-track line will take approximately four years and, when completed, will connect the commercial areas of Subic Bay and Clark Air Base to ports and airports, facilitating the flow of goods and stimulating growth. of an existing economic center.

A few days later, the China Road and Bridge Corporation announced a US $ 400 million contract across the country, for construction a 4 km overseas bridge connecting the city of Mindanaos Davao to the island of Samal. The four-lane structure will allow automobile traffic to pass through the narrow Pakiputan Strait, thereby boosting trade and tourism in the region. Both projects look set to make a big difference in their communities.

However, not all projects got the green light. In Cavite, the provincial government earlier this year canceled a decision to award multibillion-dollar airport modernization work to a consortium led by the China Communications Construction Company, derailing one of the most expensive Chinese-backed projects in the Philippines. Local Governor Juanito Victor Remulla Recount Reuters that the companies in the consortium were missing three or four items and were not fully committed to the project.

Remulla insisted the decision to cancel the contract was unrelated to the blacklisting of Chinese companies involved in the Sangley airport project by the United States, over their alleged role. in building military installations on disputed reefs in the South China Sea. Duterte a rejected break deals with these companies, swearing that infrastructure projects are in the national interest and must move forward.

Belt and Road limited to the Philippines

Overall, Belt and Road presents a mixed picture in the Philippines. Only three major infrastructure projects backed by China are expected to be completed by the end of Dutertes’ tenure in mid-2022. More are in the works, but much will depend on who wins next year’s election. Duterte is set to run as a candidate for the vice-presidency of the ruling PDP-Laban, alongside Bong Go or his daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, the current mayor of Davao. A victory for Camp Duterte would give the delayed projects a chance to move forward, while a victory for the opposition would leave the status of the projects unclear.

Whatever the outcome, Chinese-funded projects in the Philippines will be more dispersed and on a smaller scale than elsewhere in Southeast Asia, where massive Chinese investments in places like Laos have raised fears of a debt trap. An expansive megaproject like the Pan-Asian Railway, which Beijing plans to take through Laos, Thailand and Malaysia on its way to Singapore is not a prospect in the Philippines, due to its island geography and proximity to China. . In the Philippines, Beijing also has less urgency because it has less to gain strategically than its closest neighbors in Southeast Asia.

As a result, Dutertes’ move to China has been accompanied by an increase in Belt and Road related investments, but not on the massive scale seen elsewhere in the region.