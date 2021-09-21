PM Modi and Macron discuss situation in Afghanistan, raise concerns over possible spread of terrorism

Outlook

New Delhi, September 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday discussed recent developments in Afghanistan and raised concerns about the possible spread of terrorism, narcotics, illicit weapons and trafficking in human beings.

During their telephone conversation, the two leaders reviewed the growing bilateral collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region, and the important role the India-France partnership plays in promoting stability and security in the region, a statement released by the Prime Minister’s office here says.

President Macron and Prime Minister Modi have agreed to act jointly and with Europe in the Indo-Pacific, to keep the region stable, regulated and free from hegemony, said French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain on Twitter.

After his conversation with Macron, Modi tweeted: “I spoke with my friend President @EmmanuelMacron about the situation in Afghanistan. We also discussed closer collaboration between India and France in the Indo-Pacific.

“We attach great importance to our strategic partnership with France, including within the United Nations Security Council,” Modi said.

The PMO said the two leaders discussed regional issues, including recent developments in Afghanistan.

“In this context, they shared their concerns about the possible spread of terrorism, drugs, illicit weapons and human trafficking, as well as the need to guarantee human rights, the rights of women and of minorities” , indicates the press release.

The leaders agreed to maintain close and regular consultations, in the spirit of the India-France strategic partnership, which the two countries deeply cherish, he said. PTI ASK ANB

