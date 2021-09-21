New Zealand, England drop playoffs: Prime Minister Imran decides to denounce plots – Pakistan





Posted on September 21, 2021 7:01 PM

The Prime Minister ordered ministers to present the facts to the world.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday decided to denounce external plots over the issue of canceling the New Zealand and England tour in Pakistan.

The decision was taken during a meeting with key ministers. During the meeting, the Prime Minister asked ministers to present the facts to the world.

Imran Khan called on Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry to present the facts to the world and said all facts about the emails from fake accounts would be revealed from fake accounts.

It should be recalled that the England Cricket Board had announced that it would not send men’s and women’s teams to Pakistan later this year after New Zealand abruptly abandoned its tour of Pakistan on Friday citing an alert from security, in a blow to the South Asian country’s hopes to organize a regular international cricket.

The board cited growing concerns over travel to the region as being behind the decision, without going into details. England are the second nation to cancel tour plans for Pakistan after New Zealand last week.

The tour was due to start with the first of three days in Rawalpindi on Friday, but the New Zealand team did not make it to the stadium.

“The ECB board met over the weekend to discuss these additional women’s and men’s matches in England in Pakistan and we can confirm that the board reluctantly decided to remove the two teams from the October trip, “the ECB said in a statement.

“The mental and physical well-being of our players and support staff remains our top priority and this is even more critical given the times we live in today.

International teams have largely refused to visit Pakistan since an attack by militants on the Sri Lankan team’s bus in Lahore in 2009 that killed six police officers and two civilians.

There are fears that New Zealand’s decision to return home could push them away and Australia, which is due to visit in February-March next year, also appears suspicious.

A spokesperson for Cricket Australia said the organization was monitoring the situation and “will discuss with the relevant authorities once more information is known”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/620744-New-Zealand-England-abandon-series-PM-Imran-decides-expose-conspiracies

