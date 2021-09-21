Rejects revision of Rooftop PLTS rules, this group reports Jokowi

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Department of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) actively promotes the use of rooftop solar power plants (PLTS). In order to speed up the use of PLTS Roof, the government is currently revising the Ministerial Regulation (Permen) of ESDM number 49 of 2018 in collaboration with n. 13/2019 together with n ° 16/2019 regarding the use of the PLTS system on the roof by consumers PT PLN (Persero).

One of the revised points of this ESDM Ministerial Regulation concerns the provisions for the export of electricity to PT PLN (Persero), which was initially limited to 65%, but has been revised to 100%. 100% converted electricity exports and imports reaped the pros and cons, even culminating in an open letter to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

Nine people from various institutions, both observers and economists, sent a letter rejecting the proposed revision of the MEMR regulation to Jokowi.

One of the group members who sent the letter was Indonesian Resources Studies (IRESS) Executive Director Marwan Batubara. Marwan said the target of 23% of the energy mix by 2025 is not a target that must be met at all costs, regardless of the various potential losses that will be caused.

“The state, PLN and the people have the potential to incur losses, especially due to changes in the electricity export tariff from 65 percent to 100 percent, as described below,” a- he explained to CNBC Indonesia, quoted Tuesday (09/21/2021).

He said there were eight important points from the open letter to the president. First, PLN’s business will suffer losses as a result of this regulation as it does not take grid losses into account in the process of exporting electricity.

“This provision does not take into account the economic value of the facilities / infrastructure built by PLN and also financed from the state budget,” he explained.

The second point, there is a change in the motive for installing PLTS roofs, from what was originally a green lifestyle to commercial profit hunting which he called ” Independent electricity producer (IPP) micro, without following general business rules.

Third, the requirement to purchase EBT electricity from Rooftop PLTS may disrupt the cash flow of PLN and increase the burden of electricity subsidies in the APBN. According to him, the entry of electricity from Rooftop PLTS will promote an increase in the overall cost of electricity supply (BPP).

“Ultimately, this will increase the budget for electricity subsidies in the state budget for each fiscal year,” he said.

Fourth, the national electric power becomes unstable because there is no limit to the installed capacity of Rooftop PLTS. This condition will increase operating costs and reduce the efficiency of the national electricity system.

Fifth, it has the potential to increase the financial burden of PLN. The power grids of Java-Bali and Sumatra are currently experiencing a large surplus in electricity production. The input of the power supply from the Rooftop PLTS will make the supply even more excessive.

Sixth, PLN bears the burden of costs due to oversupply and policiesTake or pay‘(TOP) of the 35,000 MW coal-based steam power plant (PLTU) project.

Seventh, the allocation of electricity subsidies in the APBN is not in line with the objectives. According to him, based on data from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, the majority of PLN customers are non-subsidized customers of 2,200 to 6,600 volts amps (VA).

“The purchase of export electricity from the roof of PLTS will increase the electricity subsidy budget in the APBN, but those who benefit from unsubsidized customers,” he said.

And finally, the added value and economic benefits of Rooftop PLTS for the national economy are still relatively low. Currently, the domestic component level (TKDN) of Rooftop PLTS is still quite low and has not met the provisions of the government TKDN regulations.

In addition, on the basis of eight notes regarding the planned revision of the PLTS roof regulation, three recommendations are made, including:

1. For justice for all related parties, the provisions concerning the electricity export tariff should be maintained at a value of 65%.

2. To facilitate planning and maintain the stability of the power system, it is necessary to limit the installed capacity and the purchase of Rooftop PLTS electricity according to the needs of the national power system.

3. Considering that the benefits and added value of the national economy are still low, the government should postpone the review of the regulations until the national PLTS industry is ready or has been able to comply with the provisions. TKDN set by the government.

