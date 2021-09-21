Cliff Sims, Alabama native and Trump adviser, releases new song





Cliff Sims has a new gig. In fact, it’s more of a resurrected concert.

Sims, an Alabama native who founded the political website Yellowhammer before becoming an aide to former President Donald Trump, released his first single as a singer / songwriter.

The song, titled U, Ur Mom & Me, was recorded in New Jersey with producer Ken Lewis and is the first of several new songs Sims plans to release every six weeks. The song tells the story of the adoption process of their Colombian son by him and his wife.

I wanted to start with this song because it’s the most personal of them all, Sims said. A year ago today, my son became a member of our family. This is the story of this trip, and I believe it will resonate with a lot of people.

The song isn’t the first time Sims has taken on the music industry. He was previously the lead singer of a group whose songs have aired on the radio and appeared on MTV and in big movies.

I’m sure releasing music will surprise a lot of people, but life is too short to be or do a thing, Sims said. If our lives are a story, we should at least write an interesting one.

After leaving the music industry and founding Yellowhammer, Sims served as President Trump’s Special Assistant and Director of White House Message Strategy from 2017 to 2018. He went on to write the New York bestselling Team of Vipers. York Times on his stay in the West Wing. He returned to the Trump team, first to lead speech writing for the 2020 Republican National Convention, and then as deputy director of national intelligence for strategy and communications from 2020 to this year.

U, Ur Mom & Me is available on all major streaming platforms. The songs release is also accompanied by a story behind the song’s video with behind-the-scenes footage and a video of the official lyrics, both of which can be viewed on CliffSims.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.al.com/news/2021/09/cliff-sims-alabama-native-and-trump-advisor-releases-new-song.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos