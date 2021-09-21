B Oris Johnson has called on Russia to hand over poisoning suspects to Salisbury Novichok after charges were cleared against a third spy.

The Prime Minister said the Kremlin should recognize that our sense of justice must be done is not weakened after the announcement by Denis Sergeev, who used the pseudonym Sergey Fedotov while in the UK, did facing a series of charges, including attempting to kill former Russian spy Sergei Skripal his daughter Yulia and ex-police officer Nick Bailey.

The news comes as the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Russia was responsible for the assassination of Alexander Litvinenko, who died after being poisoned by a rare radioactive substance in London in 2006.

The Skripals fought for their lives in March 2018 when members of a Russian military intelligence team allegedly coated the deadly chemical weapon on Mr Skripals’ doorknob in Salisbury, Wiltshire.

Mr Bailey was one of the officers investigating the case and also fell seriously ill.

Months later, Dawn Sturgess, 44, died and her partner Charlie Rowley fell seriously ill after also coming into contact with the substance.

Sergeev is charged with seven counts, including three of attempted murder as well as conspiracy to assassinate Sergei Skripal, causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Yulia Skripal and Nick Bailey, as well as possession and d use of a chemical weapon.

These are the same charges facing two other suspects in the case already identified by police three years ago, Alexander Mishkin, who used Alexander Petrov’s name in the UK, and Anatoliy Chepiga, who used the pseudonym of Ruslan Boshirov.

No charges have yet been laid for Ms Sturgess’ death, but police said the case remained a live investigation.

A pre-inquiry hearing into his death is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

< style="display:block;padding-top:60.6889%"/> Alexander Petrov, left, and Ruslan Boshirov, who were identified as suspects by the police in 2018 (Metropolitan Police / PA) / PA Media

Mr Johnson told Sky News: We believe all suspects should be brought to justice.

He said Russia had already paid a heavy price for the poisoning, with the expulsion of diplomats, adding: They should recognize that our sense of justice must not be diminished.

Dawn Sturgess, an innocent member of the British public, passed away in this event and we want these suspects turned over.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Home Secretary Priti Patel condemned the appalling attack and said that if the suspects left Russia, the UK would take all possible steps to detain and extradite them for that they be brought to justice.

Mr Rowley told ITV News it was time for someone to pay for what happened, but expressed doubts about the existence of justice because the suspects were in a shelter, adding: I don’t think we’re any further along than three years ago.

Investigators say they now have evidence linking the three to Russian military intelligence service the GRU, and that the trio have been involved in similar operations in other countries, including Bulgaria and the Czech Republic.

The Bellingcat news site previously reported that Sergeev is suspected of being involved in the poisoning of an arms manufacturer, his son and a factory manager in Bulgaria in 2015, while Chepiga and Mishkin are accused of being part of a team behind an explosion at a weapons depot in the Czech Republic the previous year.

< style="display:block;padding-top:125.0144%"/> Dawn Sturgess, who died after being exposed to Novichok in Amesbury in June 2018 (Metropolitan Police / PA) / PA Media

On Tuesday, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon, who is the UK’s senior national counterterrorism coordinator, said: The investigative team gathered evidence suggesting that Petrov, Boshirov and Fedotov have all worked together before and on behalf of the Russian state in the context of operations carried out outside Russia.

They had all visited the UK before 2018, although there was no evidence whatsoever for recognition purposes, police said.

All three are dangerous individuals, Mr. Haydon said.

They tried to assassinate people here in the UK, and they also brought an extremely dangerous chemical weapon into the UK by unknown means.

The amount of Novichok in this perfume bottle was quite large and if it had been released to the general public it would undoubtedly have killed hundreds, if not thousands of people.

Sergeev entered the UK at 11 a.m. on March 2, 2018, flying from Moscow to Heathrow and arriving around four hours before Mishkin and Chepiga landed at Gatwick.

The three met on several occasions over the next few days, both outdoors and indoors, but Sergeev has not left the capital.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.2963%"/> Fedotov (Metropolitan Police / AP)

No trace of Novichok was found in the hotel room he stayed in for two nights, before returning to Moscow from Heathrow at lunchtime on March 4.

The poison was contained in a counterfeit perfume bottle, tragically found in June of the same year in a charity shop trash can in Amesbury by Mr Rowley.

Police have asked the public for information on how the bottle was found eight miles from Salisbury and where it was stored between the departure of the would-be assassins from the UK in March and its discovery three months later.

They believe the three suspects identified so far are in Russia and that in the absence of an extradition treaty with the country, they are unlikely to be brought to the UK.

Nick Price, head of the special crimes and counterterrorism division at the PSC, said: We will not ask Russia for the extradition of Sergey Fedotov because the Russian constitution does not allow the extradition of its own nationals .

Russia has made this clear following extradition requests in other cases.

If this position were to change, an extradition request would be made.

Police will demand that an Interpol advisory be issued for Sergeev alias Fedotov.

The Russian Deputy Ambassador was invited to the Foreign Ministry to discuss the matter with a senior official.

< style="display:block;padding-top:57.425%"/> Home Secretary Priti Patel condemned the appalling attack (House of Commons / PA) / PA wire

A spokesperson for Number 10 said: We have said throughout that this is not a dishonest operation and that only the Russian state has the technical means, the experience and the motive to carry out this operation. attack.

A number of other people are still under investigation for their possible involvement in the Salisbury case.

Wiltshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Wilkinson said: I now hope the perpetrators see their appalling crimes directed against them and all victims see justice on their behalf.