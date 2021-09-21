Trump’s “revelations” are an indictment against the American political class: they knew and did nothing





Sometimes in the past five years some of us have lived in the future. Sometimes just a day or two, but other times it lasted a week or maybe even a month. During the rare moments of immense clarity, it’s like being in a time warp, a year or two ahead of the rest of the world.

I’m talking about those of us, with or without prominent public platforms, who have consistently sounded the alarm bells about Trumpism, American neofascism, and the escalating crises to come. We have been mostly ignored, and at times mocked and derided. The truth, one suspects, was too painful for Americans to accept, who, for reasons of self-interest, cowardice, willful ignorance, or indifference, have found it convenient to ignore our warnings.

It is clear that far too many Americans held fast to the illusion of “normalcy” and a naïve faith in the “institutions” of democracy. It was like trying to hang on to a life jacket in a hurricane.

For those who understood the rising tides of American neofascism and the associated evils of Trump and his movement, the whole experience has often been futile and frustrating. So why do we persist?

I can only speak for myself. Black Americans have many checks that American society has given us figuratively in our pockets and wallets, or hidden in shoe boxes or mattresses marked with the words “insufficient funds.” American democracy is a work in progress; Blacks are undoubtedly its main architects and guardians. Blacks have repeatedly saved America from its worst impulses. This relationship is emotionally, physically, and financially abusive. But we continue to love this country because it is ours and we built it with our stolen work, creativity, genius, suffering, loss and pain.

As James Baldwin explained, “I love America more than any other country in the world and for precisely this reason I insist on the right to criticize it perpetually.” I take this wisdom as my motivation when I feel that my energy is starting to wane.

We, the Cassandra Coalition, have warned that Donald Trump and his movement will bring destruction to the United States. We were right.

We warned that Trump and his movement would cause suffering and ruin that few people could imagine possible in “Earth’s Greatest Country.” We were right.

We warned that Trump had shown himself to be a mentally unstable, violence-loving white supremacist, and that his evil pathologies would infect an entire country. We were right again.

We have warned that Trump is clearly a fascist and authoritarian, as well as a malicious narcissist and possibly even a sociopath or psychopath who feels no loyalty to anyone except himself. We have been proven time and time again to be right.

We told you that Trump, the Republican Party, and their supporters pose an existential threat to American democracy. I hardly need to insist on the point

In many ways, the anti-social and destructive behavior of Trump and the broader White Right has become so normalized that the continued “revelations” of the Trump regime’s criminal aberrations are losing their power to move the public and the political class. It’s a classic example of the diminishing returns rule, but it doesn’t make what was triggered by the Trump era any less dangerous.

As reported by CNN and other media, Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s new book on the presidential transition period, “Peril,” reveals that Donald Trump was so out of control, dangerous and seemingly unbalanced after his defeat last November that General Mark Milley and other senior military and civilian leaders made some sort of private pact to protect America and the world from him.

“Peril” details that after Trump’s coup attempt and his supporters’ attack on Capitol Hill, Milley “had no absolute certainty that the military could control or trust Trump and believed that it It was his job as a senior military officer to think the unthinkable and take whatever and all the necessary precautions. ”Milley described those days after January. 6 as “the absolute darkest moment of theoretical possibility”.

Woodward and Costa also report that Milley spoke to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who agreed that Trump was “crazy” and had been “for a long time.” It’s no secret that Trump is widely viewed as mentally unstable by Washington insiders and politicians, including members of his own party.

Milley and other national security officials feared Trump would use the country’s military, including nuclear weapons, to start a war with China or Iran. The results would have been immensely damaging to world security peace, at the very least, and could have led to a cataclysm. To prevent such an outcome, Milley contacted the senior Chinese military commander to reassure him that the situation was under control and that Trump would not be allowed to do anything reckless.

Around the same time, then CIA Director Gina Haspel reportedly told Milley: “We are on the way to a right-wing coup. This is all madness. He acts like a six year old with a temper tantrum.

In many ways, these “revelations” about Trump and his regime’s misdeeds are like the picture on the front of a puzzle box. We know what the final image will look like, but we still need to put the pieces together. So the end result is something of an anticlimax.

Most important, perhaps, this image is a damning portrait of the American political class. As a group, its members understood that Donald Trump and his regime were an existential threat to American democracy. For various reasons, they have done little or nothing about it.

Of course, most of the main Republicans were complicit, if not active conspirators, with Donald Trump and his malicious plots. But senior Democrats also knew about Trump’s dangers to American democracy and society. Like President Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland today, they did not act in a rush to investigate and prosecute Trump and his Republican Confederates, or to hold them accountable for their crimes against democracy and the American people.

Many journalists and other media also understood that Trump and his regime were extremely dangerous to democracy, the rule of law, the Constitution, and American society. Again, too many of them have chosen to remain silent or to only talk about such things indirectly or euphemistically.

The same can be said of US national security officials. There were certainly some reputable whistleblowers, but they weren’t numerous enough, nor did they sound the call clearly enough. Courage was lacking when the country needed it most.

The coroner’s report on American democracy will list many causes of death. At the top of the list, there will be a failure of political and moral leadership.

As the Trumpist movement escalates its assaults on American democracy and society, the country’s politicians and ruling class cannot reasonably claim the defense of ignorance, or protest that it was all so ‘unprecedented’ and has been. a total surprise.

America in the Trump Age and Beyond is like a darker version of the famous popular tale about the boy who cried wolf. But in this 21st century dystopian version of that classic story, the boy is an adult and he was telling the truth about the wolf or rather the pack of wolves, which began to attack and eat the villagers. Instead of retaliating or defending themselves, the townspeople and their rulers look away and go about their daily lives, believing that ignoring the wolves will somehow protect them. Once the wolves’ bellies are full, they reason, they will not bite anyone else and move away, and gradually life will return to “normal”. satisfied. This story does not end well for the village and its inhabitants.

