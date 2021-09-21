Politics
Cambridge Central Mosque shortlisted for the Stirling Prize
Cambridge Central Mosque has been nominated for the Stirling Prize, awarded by the Royal Institute of British Architects for the best new building in the United Kingdom. Opened this year by the Turkish president, the mosque has been hailed for its calming presence.
The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has unveiled its list of Stirling Prize winners, which focuses on the UK’s best new building. The prize is awarded to the architect and the building considered the most important of the year for the evolution of architecture and the built environment.
This year’s list of six finalists includes Cambridge Central Mosque, Windermere Jetty Museum, 15 Clerkenwell Close, Key Worker Housing Eddington, Kingston University London Town House and the Tintagel Castle Gateway.
RIBA President Jo Bacon said, “Each of these projects provided best-in-class environmental standards while creating extraordinary architectural solutions tailored to their context. “
However, it is the Cambridge Central Mosque, designed by Marks Barfield Architects, responsible for the London Eye and the tree-lined walkway at Kew Gardens, that appears to be the favorite to win this year.
“The design of the mosque was inspired by the idea of ’calm oasis’ and the garden of paradise”
In 2009, Marks Barfield Architects won the tender to design the mosque, with a concept of a calm oasis in a grove of trees.
Co-founder of Marks Barfield Architects, Julia Barfield said The seas when considering the design: it was a question of what should be a British mosque in the 21st century; it was mainly about recognizing that Islam has been part of British culture now and has been for hundreds of years. “
Initially commissioned in 2008, the project was then finalized, with the opening of the doors in 2019.
The mosque was built after the old prayer space got too old for the congregation. It cost 23 million in total, with more than 10,000 private, public, local and international donations, while major donors included the Turkish government, a private Turkish company and the Qatar National Fund.
Cambridge’s growing population was also factored into the request, with over 60 different Muslim nationalities in the Cambridge community, meaning the mosque can now accommodate up to 1,000 people.
Although not the first in the world, Cambridge Central Mosque is the first of its kind in Europe to be both sustainable and green with a zero carbon footprint. The Cambridge Mosque Trust said Cambridgeshire Livethat this would highlight and encourage people to see the role of faith in responsible management of the earth’s resources.
Every detail of the structure tries to minimize its environmental impact, with rainwater harvesting, sedum roofs and gray water recycling.
The mosque itself was designed to resemble a forest with its tree-shaped pillars joining together and creating an octagonal canopy supporting the roof. This structure is said to evoke the English Gothic style of a fan vault.
The design emphasizes the importance of creation and the natural world, just as Islam encourages its followers to do. Stripped mosques and bare interiors leave space for what they were meant to be, that is, to allow those who use the space to think inward instead of being distracted by external wealth or extravagance.
A dome also sits atop the structure, a common feature of Islamic places of worship that symbolize the connection between heaven and earth.
The design further combines local architecture and aspects of traditional Islamic design, such as geometric patterns that symbolize God’s infinity, as well as the greatness of creation. The design of the mosque was inspired by the idea of an oasis of calm and the garden of paradise.
A modern debate in mosques remains around women’s spaces. Research by the Charities Commission found that only 15 percent of mosques had women in management and governance roles, yet 51 percent of mosques reported that women attend Friday prayers.
However, this mosque made a concerted effort to create a space for women and consulted with local female mosque users when designing spaces with preferred levels of isolation, from height to waist to a central area. no screen at all.
Some have described the mosque as a gentle landmark in the city of Cambridge, its presence reminiscent of the contribution and presence of Muslims in Cambridge and throughout the UK.
Mariam Khan is a British writer and activist. She is the editor of It’s Not About the Burqa, an anthology of essays by Muslim women.
Follow her on Twitter@helloiammariam
