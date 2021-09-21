A bilateral, a plurilateral and a multilateral await Modi in the United States





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will leave on his biggest post-pandemic tour when he flies to the United States for a host of international engagements. Since the pandemic, the Prime Minister’s only international visit has been to Bangladesh last year. Travel to the United States is important for a number of reasons. This will be Modi’s first face-to-face meeting with Joe Biden as President of the United States, although the two have met on previous occasions. The Indo-US bilateral will be important because of the wide range of topics covered, including Afghanistan, China, trade, vaccines and COVID-19 management. Biden also welcomes the leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad to the White House on September 24. This is the first face-to-face meeting of Quad leaders from India, Japan, Australia and the United States. A virtual Quad summit at the level of heads of government took place earlier this year. Modi will also address the United Nations General Assembly on September 25. He will speak on India’s immunization initiative and reiterate the need for a reformed United Nations Security Council in his speech. The Prime Minister will return to India on September 26. Speaking to reporters, Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the delegation would include senior officials, including Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar (who is already in the United States), National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and himself. With limited contact with world leaders over the past year and a half, due to the pandemic, events in the United States are significant. This will be the first meeting of world leaders after two major world events, the pandemic and the US withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. These two events have had a huge impact on global geopolitics and redefine the existing word order. The emergence of the security pact between the United States, Australia and the UKAUKUs before the Quad Summit raised eyebrows, but Shringla said there was no similarity, and therefore no conflict of interest between both groups. While AUKUS is a full-fledged security pact, Quad is a multi-stakeholder organization that seeks an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and examines a range of common concerns such as climate change, pandemic recovery and maritime security. . It is significant that India has announced that it will restart Maitri vaccine soon, as it will give Modi the opportunity to talk about India’s role in the emerging world order and reclaim some space in the vaccine conversations again. India, which had positioned itself as Vaccinator of the World, had to withdraw when, hit by the second wave and the increase in local demands for vaccines, it had to suspend its exports. Now, conversations about vaccines are not only about securing supply chains, but also about gaining world acceptance for vaccines made in India. The UK recently announced that it would not recognize the Covishield made in India, even though the vaccine was made in collaboration with the University of Oxford. Shringla said India has made its point in favor of India-made vaccines. However, if there is no early resolution, India may have to invoke a reciprocal vaccine recognition approach. Unlike his last visit, the Howdy Modi event in Texas, this time the engagement will be low key, Shringla said. The United States, he said, is once again seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, so commitments are being drawn around pandemic restrictions.

