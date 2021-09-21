Eric Trump sets Hype Daddys record at Anti-Vax event





Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump will deliver the keynote address next month at an anti-vaccine conference, marking the latest alliance between the Trump family and the most marginalized elements of the GOP.

Trump is about to speak to Truth About Cancer Live! convention between Oct. 22-24 in Nashville, joining a speaker roster that includes some of the most prominent promoters of vaccine misinformation, as well as leading figures in the QAnon conspiracy theory movement.

The conference is the brainchild of Ty and Charlene Bollinger, two great promoters of anti-vaccine misinformation who have made tens of millions of dollars promoting both alternative cures for cancer and fear of vaccines. The Bollingers have dubbed the coronavirus vaccine this abominable vaccine, according to a report from the Center for Public Integrity, and are selling a series of $ 200 videos promoting the fear of vaccines on their website.

Trump confirmed his planned speech in an email to the Daily Beast.

I’m not here to talk about vaccines, Trump wrote. I am in Nashville to talk about the accomplishments of the 45th President of the United States.

Trump took issue with the conference being anti-vaccine, stressing its vaccinated status.

As for calling something an anti-vaccine event, it wouldn’t make much sense for me to attend as a vaccinated person if it did, Trump wrote.

The Bollingers and Truth About Cancer did not respond to a request for comment.

The Truth About Cancer / Wikimedia Commons

Trump added that pushing for a coronavirus vaccine during his father’s administration could be one of the greatest achievements of any president in history. But his hosts at the convention don’t seem to share his high opinion of the coronavirus vaccine. In articles on Telegram, a popular right-wing social media app, the Bollingers called the vaccine POISONOUS! and the COVID death blow. The Bollingers have also attacked vaccines more broadly, claiming in social media posts that vaccines cause autism.

Eric Trump’s opening speech marks just the latest unusual appearance at a conference by a family member of former presidents. On September 11, Donald Trump gave the keynote address at a conference related to the Unification Church, which has often been referred to as a cult.

The Bollingers first rose to prominence in alternative health internet communities after several of Ty Bollingers’ family members died, prompting him to position himself as a chemotherapy skeptic with a video series titled Truth About Cancer, even as he pushed other 9/11 conspiracy theories. Truth and chemtrails. Since then, Bollingers has become one of the most notorious internet promoters of anti-vaccine activism. In May, a report from the Center for Countering Digital Hate dubbed Bollingers members of Disinformation Dozen, a small group that the organization says is responsible for the vast majority of anti-vaccine content on Facebook. Another

Other anti-vaccine speakers at the event include Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Andrew Wakefield, the author of a retracted study linking vaccination to the autism claim repeated by former President Trump to several times. Judy Mikovits, who went viral in the summer of 2020 as the star of the Plandemic coronavirus misinformation video and falsely claimed that up to 50 million Americans could be killed by the vaccine, is also expected to speak . In the promotional copy of the convention tickets, which range in price from $ 197 to $ 997, the Bollingers promise the event will reveal the truth about vaccines.

While the name of the conference suggests it’s all about cancer, Truth About Cancer and the Bollingers have for years sought to forge an alliance between anti-vaccine groups and advocates for natural cancer remedies. In fact, if it’s anything like the last event, cancer talks seem unlikely to play a major role in the speeches of many anti-vaccine personalities. At the Truth About Cancer 2019 conference, Kennedy and anti-vaccine activist Del Bigtree barely mentioned cancer in their vaccine speeches, according to a report from the publication Medium Elemental.

Eric Trump says he won’t be going to the conference to talk about vaccines.

Mandel Ngan / Getty

QAnon, the conspiracy theory that imagines Donald Trump will soon imprison or execute his enemies and establish a fascist state, will also be well represented at the conference. A number of QAnon promoters share the list of speakers with young Trump, including QAnon personalities Mel K and Scott McKay. Krystal Tini, model and QAnon influencer on Instagram, is also expected to speak.

Edward Group and Mike Adams, two personalities in alternative health who are regulars at the InfoWars conspiracy theory hub, also give speeches. Trump adviser Roger Stone also delivers a speech.

Along with their anti-vaccine activism, the Bollingers have come under fire for a rally they organized a few blocks from the U.S. Capitol on January 6. During the event, Charlene Bollinger congratulated the rioters who attacked Congress.

We pray for the Patriots who are now on the inside, said Charlene Bollinger at the event. They’re trying to get into this Capitol.

