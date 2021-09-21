Boris Johnson Tells Strictly Unstung Dancers To Get Vaccinated Against Covid





According to The sun, he told GB News of the stars of Strictly: Everyone should take their punches and I’m saying this not in a harassing or intimidating way, but just because I think it’s the right thing to do. The BBC declined to comment on the Covid vaccination status of professional dancers, but a spokesperson promised that strict government guidelines remain in place to keep the show safe. READ MORE Strictly professional former dancer James Jordan, who performed on the show from 2006 to 2013, criticized the truly selfish dancers who apparently chose not to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The 43-year-old ballroom dancer and choreographer has called for all dancers who turned down the jab to be fired from the BBC show. He told Good Morning Britain: I would normally protect professional dancers until the cows come home, but on this particular occasion I unfortunately cannot. A spokesperson for Strictly told The Standard: We are not commenting on speculation about someone’s COVID vaccination status. The production of Strictly Come Dancing has and will continue to follow strict government guidelines to ensure the safety of everyone on the show. Former Strictly star Dr Ranj Singh urged everyone to do their part in the coronavirus pandemic, but felt there could be a legitimate reason the three reported professional dancers failed had the Covid jab. He said: I think, you know vaccination is not compulsory, it’s an offer, and I think we should all play our part and do everything we can to try to protect everyone. Not just ourselves but those around us. There may be legitimate reasons why these people cannot receive the jab and we have to understand that, but I think we all have a role to play in being as safe as possible.

