Evergrande debt debacle poses test for Xi on ‘common prosperity’





BEIJING – As property developer China Evergrande Group’s debt crisis rocked global stock markets, Tuesday’s People’s Daily headline made no mention of China’s greatest business and financial history. The Communist Party and state media silence on the government’s response to Evergrande reflects the difficult choices facing President Xi Jinping with his recent emphasis on “common prosperity.” Having set out to redistribute wealth from the rich to the poor, Xi cannot easily resort to a real estate bailout, a sector the government has targeted for restrictions on the type of speculative transactions that only the rich or the well-to-do. connected can take advantage of. Nor can he risk triggering a financial crisis with a Lehman Brothers moment before his candidacy for a third term as Communist Party leader next year. The Chinese real estate market is a hotbed of dissatisfaction for city dwellers struggling with the high cost of living. When authorities eased credit last year to ease the blow of the coronavirus pandemic, they fueled a rise in house prices. Real estate prices in 50 major cities were 13 times the average annual income in 2020, up from 10 times in 2015, according to the E-House Real Estate Research Institute. In this context, any bailout by the heavily indebted Evergrande state, a major player in residential real estate, risks looking like a safety net for wealthy real estate investors. Yet a shock the size of Evergrande in the real estate sector would be felt by the entire Chinese economy. The sector accounted for 7% of gross domestic product in the first half of this year, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. Regulators, fearing that speculation could overheat the market, decided in the summer of 2020 to restrict new borrowing by developers. Banks have also been ordered to cap mortgages to limit transactions by homebuyers. These measures reduced both developers’ access to bank financing and their ability to recoup their investments through the sale of real estate, dragging Evergrande and others into a cash flow crisis. The bad debt ratio on real estate at the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China jumped to 4.29% at the end of June from 1.41% a year earlier. Home loans account for about a fifth of total bank financing in China. If Evergrande cannot repay its debts, instability could increase in a chain reaction across the Chinese financial system. However, the current direction of economic policy does not lend itself to a quick rescue of Evergrande. Even though support is provided through channels such as state-owned enterprises in Guangdong Province, where the developer is based, “that would only be after Evergrande has finished selling its non-core assets,” said a market source. Financial authorities have other options, such as using so-called window guidelines to support the cash flow of construction companies to which Evergrande owes money. But the authorities are still far from dispelling the uncertainty weighing on the markets. Some Chinese observers link Xi’s silence on the issue to Evergrande’s ties to the Communist Youth League, which has been sidelined under the current president. The homeland of Evergrande in Guangdong Province is known as a Youth League stronghold. Xi, who has consolidated his power within the party, is widely believed to distance himself from Premier Li Keqiang and Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, both members of the Youth League faction. “Xi may choose not to help consolidate the position of his subordinates with whom he does not agree,” said an expert familiar with Communist Party affairs.

