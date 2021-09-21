President Jokowi reviews mass vaccinations for students at Banten





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reviewed mass COVID-19 vaccinations for students at several schools in Banten on Tuesday. The President directly reviewed the vaccinations at the SMA Negeri 4 Serang Public High School and held a virtual dialogue with several other high schools and vocational schools in Banten who also carried out mass vaccinations. “Today I am happy to be able to see and review the mass vaccinations, especially for students in Banten Province. I am also accompanied by the Speaker of the House, Ms. Puan Maharani, Minister of State, Governor de Banten and mayor of Serang. “, noted the Head of State in his remarks broadcast on the YouTube channel of the Presidential Secretariat. The President then had a dialogue with a representative of the State High School SMA Negeri 1 Ciomas, Serang, Banten. SMA Negeri 1 Director Ciomas Aan Hernawan informed the President that his side administered vaccines to 307 students on this occasion. “For today, we are vaccinating 307 students, Mr. President. These are the others since we have carried out two mass vaccinations. We have reached 80%,” Hernawan told President Jokowi by videoconference. The principal informed that his camp had conducted face-to-face training for the past two weeks by implementing strict health protocols in accordance with government directives. The Head of State also had a dialogue with the director of the public vocational school SMK Negeri 1 Cilegon, Widodo. The principal said his team aimed to vaccinate 1,300 students that day. Director Widodo said his camp had encountered no difficulty in obtaining the vaccines thanks to the help of the Banten Health Office. Widodo also reported that his team had conducted face-to-face learning over the past two weeks limiting the capacity of each classroom to 50%, with a maximum learning time of four hours per day. President Jokowi praised the implementation of mass vaccination for residents and students of Banten. The head of state urged other schools to also carry out pupil vaccinations, so that all schools in Banten can safely conduct face-to-face learning. Related news: Police chief calls for speeding up vaccinations in built-up areas

